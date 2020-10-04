Amazon’s fulfillment center was rising rapidly in east El Paso County on Tuesday.
When the facility opens next year at Eastlake and Interstate 10, it will be the retail giant’s first in the region and bring about 750 jobs, with a starting wage of about $15 an hour, according to the company. Construction began in July.
Inside, employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers, including books, electronics and toys, the company says.
Amazon has not made public the price tag, but El Paso economic development officials have said it is one of the largest capital investment projects in the region since Union Pacific’s railroad project in Santa Teresa that began in 2011.
