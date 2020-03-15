A publicly traded multimillion-dollar real estate and mortgage services company is expanding in El Paso, where it plans to open a facility that will employ at least 250 people.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions executives, economic development officials and city leaders announced Wednesday that the company’s U.S. subsidiary is opening a facility on the Westside. It selected El Paso after considering more than 100 cities for expansion, officials said.
Headquartered in Luxembourg, Altisource (NASDAQ: ASPS) is a multinational company that provides a slew of services for property preservation and inspection, quality control, real estate management, renovation and underwriting.
Jon Barela, CEO of the Borderplex Alliance, credited the El Paso area’s business-friendly climate and the cooperation between Borderplex and the political leadership in the city and the county for luring the company to El Paso – without tax incentives.
“There were no incentives involved, but there were active and collateral issues like permitting, identifying workforce development, and certainly our organization was involved in getting (Altisource) in touch with the appropriate workforce development organizations,” Barela told El Paso Inc. “Right now, the borderplex region is experiencing unparalleled growth, not only in terms of employment opportunities for our residents but also in terms of wage growth.
“There’s more work that needs to be done, but here at the Borderplex Alliance, along with our political leadership, including Mayor Margo and (El Paso County) Judge Samaniego, we are working hard to continue that upward growth trajectory.”
El Paso Mayor Dee Margo touted the city’s historically low 3.6% unemployment rate at the news conference and how a tight job market contributes to higher wages. Margo also acknowledged the significant role that intergovernmental cooperation played in attracting Altisource to El Paso.
The company needs mortgage loan underwriters, mortgage loan processors, account managers, operations team leaders, customer care associates, vendor engagement specialists, vendor management specialists, inside sales representatives and sales support representatives.
Altisource has had a presence in El Paso for at least the past decade and services 187 assets in the area, according to Kandy White, senior vice president at Altisource.
White praised the city’s strong sense of community, adding that El Paso is a strategic choice for expansion due to its geographic location and stability.
“We ultimately came to El Paso because it checked off all our boxes. It’s accessible, so we can get here. It’s really immune to a lot of business continuity issues you would have around the world,” White said at the news conference Wednesday. “We have these three great cities that are in close proximity to each other with about 3 million candidates for our jobs.
“We have great universities, and we have great organizations to partner with like Borderplex who welcomed us and said, ‘What do you need from us? We want to bring you into our community.’”
Barela told El Paso Inc. that another advantage that makes the borderland a great business environment is also its predictable weather.
“The borderplex region has enormous strategic advantages and that’s our job, to get that word out there. We do not have weather problems. We do not have unpredictable issues like earthquakes and hurricanes that other communities have.”
Monica Moreno, a Borderplex Alliance board member, said Altisource’s expansion is a positive sign for the community.
“In the short and long run, it’s beneficial to the community itself because like the mayor said, our workforce is our strongest asset here and people are now recognizing that, coupled with our very business-friendly community.”
Bryan Mena, who is pursuing a degree in political science from UTEP, is an intern at El Paso Inc. He can be reached at news@elpasoinc.com.