The Coronado High School tennis team traveled to Dallas Aug. 21 where they played rival Allen High School. Allen is the hometown of the shooter that killed 22 people and injured many others at the Cielo Vista Walmart in El Paso. When the Coronado Thunderbirds arrived, they were greeted by Allen players and coaches standing behind a huge El Paso Strong banner. The Allen team, which also wore special El Paso Strong uniforms, made a donation to the Coronado tennis team booster club. Coronado ended up losing the match, but it was a big win for sportsmanship.