Just when it seemed things couldn’t get much worse at United Bank of El Paso del Norte, the bank’s board quit, effective at 5 p.m. Friday, apparently ending an ugly power struggle but leaving lots of questions behind.
“Instead of continuing to burn through legal fees, we decided to take the high road and do what’s right for the bank,” Hank Hernandez, the bank’s board chairman, said Friday, not long before his resignation took effect.
The resigning board members included Hernandez, Charles Napier, Stuart Shiloff, Dr. Gustavo Martell, James Maloney and Randolph Young. The one board member who did not resign was bank President Norm Peters, who was appointed recently to replace Monty Rogers.
United Bank has nearly 50 employees, more than $240 million in assets and 540 shareholders, the large majority of whom bought $10 shares – a lot of them – to put the new bank on its feet.
The fight over control of the bank founded 19 years ago to serve the small-business community spilled into public light in March. Then, a group of unhappy shareholders sought to remove the members of the bank’s board from a second board that oversees the bank’s holding company.
It wasn’t because they felt the bank was being poorly run.
But they believed that the people who sat on both boards had too much power and were concealing outside offers to buy bank shares or the bank itself from original investors who have never gotten a return on their investments.
After a few skirmishes, the shareholders group led by businessman Mike Verlander and the bank’s former CEO Les Parker conducted a remote shareholders meeting of sorts last month
Then, the holders of 51.5% of the shares in Southwest United Bancshares voted the bank’s board members off the Southwest United board.
The bank’s board sued to challenge their removal and the take-over of the Southwest United Bancshares board by the unhappy shareholders group.
Things escalated as both sides lawyered-up and filed suits, promising a long hot summer of litigation. Then several weeks ago, Rogers, the bank’s president and CEO, resigned and took a job in San Antonio.
Hernandez said the days ahead will be hard enough on United Bank and local businesses without involving the bank in months of costly litigation.
“All of us are shareholders,” he said. “All of us were initial organizers, and it pains us to see this. We wish them well.
“If they’re hell-bent on selling the bank, we hope they get a really great number.”
Les Parker, who retired as United Bank’s CEO last year and has sided with the dissident investors, said he was glad to see a new United Bancshares board established but didn’t expect what happened Friday.
“From the word go, nobody ever wanted the bank board to resign,” Parker said. “Maybe there were other people who did, but the group we were involved with was only looking to install a different board at the holding company.”
As it is, the new holding company board has had two meetings since the shareholders acted to separate the two boards and agreed on a slate of new members on the United Bancshares board.
Their next task will be replacing the members of the United Bank board who resigned Friday.
“I know Mike Verlander’s putting it together now,” Parker said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
