Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, which has been struggling with the ramifications of the pandemic along with every other theater chain large and small, says it is reopening its El Paso location.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo, 250 E. Montecillo, opens Aug. 25 with screenings of new and classic films, according to the company.
“We’re looking forward to getting back to what we love to do – bringing guests the best film, food and drinks all in one seat,” Neil Billingsley-Michaelsen, CEO of Triple Tap Ventures said in a statement.
His company has the Alamo Drafthouse franchise for Houston and West Texas. It operates theaters in Lubbock, Houston and El Paso.
Theatergoers will be asked to maintain six feet of physical distance and wear masks. Ticket purchases will automatically leave two “buffer seats” between customers. The company says it has also increased the frequency and thoroughness of theater cleans.
In the meantime, construction continues on Alamo’s Far East theater, which is slated to open in November. The company has said it will employ about 200 people and will be larger than its Westside location.
The 10-screen theater will have about 1,000 recliners and an attached full-service bar and restaurant with more than 40 craft beers on tap. It will also feature “The Big Show,” the chain’s large-format theater concept.
It’s being built in Monteverde, a 30-acre mixed-use development at Loop 375 and Pellicano that’s being developed by the same people behind the Montecillo smart-growth community on the Westside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.