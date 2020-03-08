Private air ambulance and medevac services have touched down in the El Paso area, adding another tool for first responders to use in dealing with life-threatening situations.
“We provide critical care medical care to rural communities, hospital-to-hospital transfers, straight-from-a-scene 911 medical care to basically anybody who calls for us if we can either provide higher-level care to them that they’re not able to get locally or they’re too far away,” said Allison Arenas, a flight paramedic with Native Air. “So we take a lot of the time factor out of it.”
Native Air, operated by parent company Air Methods, began full operations out of El Paso International Airport last December. It joins Elite Medical Transport, which also provides medical transport in the El Paso area.
Native Air’s El Paso base, known as Native Air 40, features two aircraft for medical transport – the Eurocopter EC130 air ambulance helicopter and a Pilatus PC-12 single-engine turboprop plane.
Flight crews and medical staff are on duty 24/7, ready to respond within minutes if emergency dispatchers determine the situation calls for it.
“We average about a flight a day for the whole area,” Arenas said. “The 911 dispatcher will determine the acuity level of the call, and they can activate us, meaning we’ll get up in the air and hang out and just kind of wait in that area. So when the ambulance shows up on-scene or first responders get there and they see ‘Oh yes, this person is very sick. They do need a higher level of care,’ we’re ready to go and can land and be there and help them out in about three to four minutes.”
The rotating staff for each aircraft includes three paramedics, three nurses, four pilots and one mechanic. The company’s home base looks like a mix between an office and a fire station – desks and medical equipment next to recliners and big screens used as crews wait for that next call.
On a demonstration flight in late February, it took the company’s Eurocopter EC130 12 minutes to fly from its home base at El Paso International Airport to the helipad at The Hospitals of Providence Horizon City campus, where it often waits on standby.
The general public can’t request an air ambulance, but dispatch will if the situation is serious enough.
“Medically speaking, there’s the big ones that are considered the time-critical diagnoses. For us in our industry, that means major traumas that need a trauma surgeon, cardiac that need either a cath lab or some kind of open-heart surgery. Brain stuff – so strokes, brain bleeds,” Arenas said.
Beyond those time-sensitive conditions, the distance from some communities to medical facilities or even access to certain medications and the need for specialized care can also require the use of aircraft.
“If you’re going to be a six-hour transport into El Paso by ground, and it’s going to be maybe an hour and 15-minute helicopter ride, there are other diagnoses that (the need) can spread to,” Arenas said. “Burns require very specialized care. We can go pick them up from the scene wherever it may be and then bring them back to El Paso International, rendezvous with our fixed-wing, with our plane, and they can take them to the Level 1 burn center which is in Lubbock.”
Air ambulance flights don’t come cheap, and the total costs can run into the tens of thousands of dollars for a single flight.
Due to concerns about surprise billing and the impact on patients in the long run, Air Methods has changed the way billing is handled. Each case is assigned a patient advocate from the billing department to work with patients and insurance to keep things focused on patient care, short and long term.
“Average out-of-pocket costs for a medical helicopter flight from El Paso County is $175,” Arenas said. “That’s across the board with insurance, government insurance, private insurance and even non-insured.
The start of services in the El Paso area comes after about three years of study by Air Methods on the feasibility of bringing an air ambulance station online, now justified due to the growth of the city and outlying areas. And the El Paso operation joins a larger network of 12 helicopters and three planes from Silver City to Carlsbad and Hobbs, and from Taos to Las Cruces, all ready to shift and respond wherever the need is.
“Say the hospital in Silver City is sending out a bunch of patients or they have a bunch of scene calls out there,” Arenas said. “Deming will kind of back them up, Las Cruces will back them up. And then (El Paso will) back up Las Cruces or towards the Alamogordo area or wherever the need should be.”