The El Paso chapter of the American Institute of Architects recognized outstanding local architecture projects at its annual gala, held Nov. 15 at Grace Gardens Event Center.
Those awarded are: Wright & Dalbin Architects for the Basset Tower renovation, MNK Architects for the Southwest University Park soccer stadium improvements, In*Situ Architecture for Paseo de las Luces and PSRBB Commercial Group for the Martin Building renovation.
The event, which included a presentation by Mexican architect Gabriela Carrillo, benefitted AIA El Paso’s emerging professional and educational sponsorships.