The American Institute of Architects El Paso Chapter recognized outstanding local architecture projects at its annual gala, held Oct. 22 at the Hotel Paso del Norte.
The award recipients presented their projects live in the PechaKucha format, presenting 20 slides, each shown for 20 seconds. The design awards jury was chaired by architect Carlos Jimenez who spoke at the event
Honor awards were presented to Root Architects for the St. Rogers Depot and Taconeta and to Martina Lorey Architects for Broadmoor House. A merit award was presented to MNK Architects with DLR Group for Burges High School. Citations were presented to Wright Dalbin Architects for Rio Grande Community and to Root Architects for No Vacancy. The mayor’s award was presented to Exigo Architecture and Marmon Mok for Valle Bajo Community Center and Library.
“We are pleased that coming out of pandemic AIA El Paso was able to distribute significant scholarship funds to the emerging professionals and students in the El Paso community,” Jorge Loya, chapter president, said in a statement.
The event benefits AIA El Paso’s emerging professional and educational sponsorships. Nearly $30,000 in scholarships were awarded at the gala.
