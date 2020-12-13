Lawyers from El Paso and Juárez met online in a Zoom meeting Wednesday and signed off on a memorandum of understanding to work toward strengthening the rule of law and to promote understanding of each country’s legal system.
Janet Monteros, president of the El Paso Bar Association, acknowledged that while there was nothing firm or binding, it was a formal signing of a mutual agreement of cooperation between the two legal communities.
Serving as master of ceremonies in two languages was businessman Ray Mancera, who isn’t an attorney but is working for the establishment of a law school in El Paso, along with Monteros and other community leaders.
Monteros and Sylvia Borunda Firth, El Paso’s former city attorney and the president-elect of the State Bar of Texas, signed for the El Paso legal community.
The parties signing onto the memorandum of understanding Wednesday represented the El Paso Bar Association and the Chihuahua state chapter of Mexico’s National Association of Business Lawyers, which is dedicated to improving professionalism and ethics and promoting volunteer representation of clients who cannot afford legal services.
They said they have been negotiating for two years in an effort to learn more about each other’s legal systems, with the effort culminating in the signing of the “historic agreement.”
“It’s like a formal handshake agreement that we will work together on issues of common concern and underscoring the rule of law,” Monteros said. “It’s very exciting for our communities.
“Now, we can work on other programs that we’re thinking about, like inviting Mexican attorneys to watch trials here and vice versa.”
Mexican courts and attorneys, she said, are “transitioning to a new way of approaching things like the American model where you actually have advocacy before a judge – a trial.”
Now, criminal trials and civil hearings in Mexico are conducted and tried by writs and paper filings. That system, often referred to as the Napoleonic Code, dates back to ancient Roman times and is used – with variations – in over 150 countries, including Mexico and Spain – and the state of Louisiana.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
