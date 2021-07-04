Every day across the USA, thousands of vehicles get towed because their owners had the bad luck to park in the wrong place. They return to where their car or truck should be to find it gone.
It happened recently to Kern Place resident Jerry Gunther when, headed to Corralito Steak House for Sunday dinner with his girlfriend, he found the lot packed so he parked in the Miner Plaza shopping center across from Cincinnati Street.
That parking lot was all but empty, he said, and he’d parked there on Sunday nights before. This time, however, his Jeep was gone when he came out of Corralito.
“I parked in front of the Subway, and there’s a sign there that says ‘towing enforced,’ but I’ve been there many times on a Sunday night when there’s no one parked there,” Gunther said.
His is a common tale in El Paso and every other big city where parking is hard to find.
A phone call to Apex Towing, which has signs liberally posted in Miner Plaza, confirmed that his car had been impounded, not stolen.
That forced him to catch a four-mile ride to Apex’s impound lot on Wyoming to retrieve his car after paying $150 for the tow and other charges. The experience made him mad enough to write El Paso Inc. an email complaining about what happened that night.
“They charged me $150, but the guys behind me bargained with them and got theirs down to a hundred bucks,” Gunther said. “The whole thing is sleazy.”
A $150 towing charge is the maximum allowed under Texas state law for a light vehicle. El Paso city regulations allow a maximum $100 charge for a light tow plus a $25 charge for equipment use.
According to Apex co-owner Lorenzo Salas, Gunther was charged “about” $100 for the tow, plus a $20 impound fee for his Jeep’s brief stay, $20 for storage and a $3.30 state fee.
Gunther says he paid an even $150.
Those charges add up to less than the national average of $165, according to a new study by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, or PIRG, which found that millions of Americans get their vehicles towed every year.
Generally, Texas law and El Paso regulations are in line with the charges recommended by PIRG.
But the PIRG recommendations include additional compensation to a vehicle owner for an illegal tow: $1,000, plus three times the amount of fees assessed for the removal, towing, storage or booting – along with reimbursement for any damages.
Gunter said the $150 he paid is higher than the going rate for a tow in El Paso.
“I recently had my car towed because of mechanical issues by another towing company, and it was only $64,” he said.
The advice from Apex and Corralito managers is simple: Don’t ignore posted signs warning drivers not to park on property where they’re not going to do business.
At Miner Plaza and The Shops at Glory Road, there are warning signs everywhere.
Corralito has taken the step of offering their customers free valet parking.
“Sometimes people assume that they’re going to have to find a place to park, so they go over there to Subway, and they tow their car,” said Jacqueline Lopez, a Corralito manager. “But we have free valet parking.
“And if they go to the public parking lot behind us, we also have the tickets so they won’t be charged for parking there. People need to know that.”
Over in the Miner Village shopping center, Maria Cabrera, manager of the Mirai Bowl restaurant, pointed to the Noodles and Dumplings Express roofline and said, “The cameras are there, and someone is watching.
“They’re watching us right now, and if you park here and go over there to Corralito, they will tow you.”
Gunter questioned the reason for towing cars from the Miner Plaza lot at night when few if any cars are parked there because the retail stores in that strip mall close at 6 p.m.
“As far as I am concerned, it’s a racket, unethical and shortsighted,” he said. “I wasn’t eating at Subway that night, but I go there all the time. Not anymore, though.
“Ruthless towing policies like this as well as the recent parking meter installations in that area can only discourage people from patronizing those businesses.”
But Apex Towing’s owners Salas and Martinez said they actually provide a service to shops and eateries while working within the boundaries set by local regulations and state law.
“It’s all transparent, and it’s governed and regulated by the state,” Salas said. “There’s a reason those regulations were set in place, and there are reasons why those signs are posted.
“It’s not unique to El Paso or to that single property. If you came out to your driveway, and there were six cars parked there and on your lawn, I don’t think too many people would be happy about that.”
Martinez further explained that the problem isn’t people parking in front of the wrong business but on the wrong property – and Miner Plaza is a different property from the one where Little Shack and Corralito operate.
“The property we tow from is across the street in another plaza, and it’s a whole different address,” he said. “But if you do park at the property we service, and then you cross Cincinnati and go into another business, you’ll be towed.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
