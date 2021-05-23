The massive William Beaumont Army Medical Center in Far East El Paso has yet another new move-in date.
After numerous delays and many years of construction, the Army has set a target date of July 11 to move staff and patients into its newest health care campus.
Army officials announced the date in a news release last week.
Beaumont officials in March had announced a delay in the opening date, citing “life safety concerns” that were found during training by hospital personnel, according to the news release.
There were also safety deficiencies found by a fire protection engineer, according to the news release, including a fire risk in “high density shelving units located in several places throughout the facility, including environmental services, the Sterile Processing Division, medical records and the library.”
A new fire suppression system was redesigned and retrofitted and is now up to compliance.
According to the news release, the engineer’s report identified “about 500 other, more minor deficiencies.” Many, it said, have been corrected and “remediation of the remaining issues is nearly complete.”
“My staff and I are grateful for the patience of our beneficiaries. While there is much to do from now until July 11, I am confident that we are up to the task,” said. Col. Michael Oshiki, the hospital commander. “We want to share with the community the pride of opening the newest most technologically advanced medical center in the Military Health System.”
The new WBAMC has been under construction since 2013 and has a hefty price tag of more than $1.3 billion
The seven-story facility, which will replace the old Beaumont hospital in Northeast El Paso, will have a Level 2 trauma center certification and space to care for the over 70,000 patients.
The campus has five buildings that house 269 exam rooms, 135 patient beds, 10 operating rooms and eight labor and delivery rooms. It covers more than a million square feet.
Previous delays have been attributed to contract disputes, at least 1,200 change orders for new and changing technologies, and other issues.
According to the news release, a final training event will be held June 16, “setting the stage for the hospital staff to transition all activities and patient care to the new facility.”
