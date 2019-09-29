Stakeholders from across El Paso met Thursday to gather community input on how to disperse the millions of dollars collected by two foundations after the Aug. 3 mass shooting in which 22 people were killed at the Cielo Vista Walmart.
“Both foundations feel very strongly that all the dollars that have been donated by individuals from El Paso, Texas, the nation and the world, go to the victims and families in our community,” said Stephanie Karr, who is leading One Fund El Paso.
The One Fund task force chair is former El Paso County Judge Ruben Vogt, and the One Fund El Paso board of directors chair is Nicole Ferrini, the city’s chief resilience officer.
Thursday’s meeting was held at Bonham Elementary School, about a mile from where the shooting took place. There were family members of a few of the 22 victims present, as well as Walmart store employees and individuals who were at the store during the shooting.
Officials with One Fund El Paso, the task force set up to disperse funds raised by the El Paso Community Foundation and the Paso Del Norte Foundation, outlined rules for distributing the money and took questions from attendees on how to claim the funding.
The funds are being administered by the National Compassion Fund. Officials said 100% of the funds raised will go towards victims of the mass shooting. The PDN Foundation and El Paso Community Foundation will absorb the administrative costs.
The range of questions reflected the chaos the community was thrown into after the shooting. Some asked about how to properly document that they were either in the hospital or sought psychological treatment, or how to show proof that they were at the Walmart that day.
Others asked more complex questions. One family member of a deceased victim, who was a Mexican national, said his mother’s will was filed in Mexico and wanted to know where to get it certified and whether it needed to be translated.
There were also counselors and other service providers on hand to answer questions about getting treatment or getting needed documentation.
The payout of more than $5 million in funds will happen in tiers.
The highest level of benefits will be paid to families of the 22 deceased victims. After that, One Fund will pay individuals who were physically injured and required overnight hospitalization. The next tier will be for individuals who were physically injured and were treated on an outpatient basis.
The following tier will be for individuals who were in the Walmart, Sams Club or parking lots of the two stores and had to seek treatment for psychological trauma. The deadline to seek that treatment and be considered for a funding payout is Oct. 15.
Final protocols for the fund dispersals will be released this week and will incorporate feedback from Thursday’s meeting. Applications to receive benefits will be posted online on Oct. 10. And all applications for benefits need to be submitted by Nov. 8.
Both the dispersal protocols and applications will be available in English and Spanish.
Officials said One Fund has already begun distributing funds to the families of the 22 victims, and hope to have paid about $336,000 by the first week of November. The remainder of the funds will be dispersed by mid-December.
Next year, an audit of the fund and dispersal process will be completed and released to the public.
Jeffrey Dion, executive director of the National Compassion Fund, answered questions and told attendees that El Paso is the 13th fund set up to disperse donations after a mass shooting, and the third in Texas.
“We come to you with experience to try and help you on this path of recovery,” Dion said.
