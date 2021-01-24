It wasn’t the traditional first day back to school for students across El Paso, but it was a start.
Nearly a year since El Paso public school students were in the classroom full-time, teachers and kids are returning in limited capacity and with plenty of new protocols and changes to keep up with.
Each of El Paso County’s nine public school districts is following the Region 19 on-campus attendance plan that provides guidance for when it could be safe for more students to return to face-to-face instruction, while still offering virtual options for those who want it.
But come Feb. 1, school districts, including El Paso Independent School District, will accelerate reopening plans to include more students and families that have indicated they want to return to in-person learning on campus.
The Texas Education Agency extension that EPISD and other districts requested to extend virtual learning expires on Jan. 31.
Public school districts in Region 19 are following reopening plans that break things down by phases that correspond to the hospitalization rates of El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties.
The region reaches the green zone when the tri-county hospitalization rate falls to 10% or below.
Last week, the region inched back up from the “orange zone” and into the “red zone,” which is when hospitalization rates rise above 20%. Last week’s number was at 20.14%, which was enough for some school districts to pull back on reopening efforts.
In EPISD, teachers are remaining on campus, teaching from their classrooms to remote students and the ones in the classrooms.
But in other districts, like the Socorro Independent School District, teachers now have the option to continue remote instruction after the “red zone” rise. Students at SISD who were already attending school on campus have the option to continue to do so.
In a message to parents, EPISD interim superintendent Vince Sheffield said district leadership has met with Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the county’s health authority, and that he said the region is not expected to stay in the “red zone.”
Sheffield added that the number of students that returned for in-person instruction last week was 30% of the total student population, and still below the 50% capacity limit.
“We do not expect rates to remain above 20%, and believe it would be more disruptive to students to change course at this time. However, if conditions continue to deteriorate, we will seek additional guidance from local health authorities,” Sheffield said in the message to parents.
While El Paso public schools have bumped up their campus capacity to 50%, there’s still a long way to go for school to look anything like it did at this time last year, before the pandemic closures began.
Gustavo Reveles, spokesperson for EPISD, said surveys sent out to parents indicated about 60% wanted to continue with virtual learning, while 40% wanted to return to campus. Reveles did not immediately have the engagement rates for those surveys.
After Feb. 1, a return to widespread virtual learning would require guidance from the state, Reveles said.
“Something from the state would have to change in order for us to return for large scale at-home learning because the state is telling us we have to provide in-person for anyone who wants it,” Reveles said.
Norma De La Rosa, president of the El Paso Teachers Association teachers union in EPISD, said her members are mostly concerned about having enough PPE and administrators being transparent about the number of cases on each campus.
“They’re concerned about what will happen to those kids in the classroom if they’re exposed,” De La Rosa said. “A major problem we’re hearing from teachers is that when a teacher is absent, they’re supposed to call in for a substitute. But right now no substitutes are picking up the calls.”
If things like 6-feet social distancing stick around for the long run, schools will have to figure out how to fit students in a classroom while adhering to that rule but still increasing capacity.
De La Rosa said administrators might need to look at reworking schedules and assigning kids to other teachers.
She added that she is advocating for more transparency from district and campus administrators on the number of coronavirus cases.
“We’ve heard of cases of kids who have been exposed, have the virus, or teachers and other adults that are back in the buildings,” De La Rosa said. “We don’t want to know names, but I think it’s important we know numbers.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
