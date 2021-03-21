El Paso businessman Michael Bray happened to be in Sunland Park on Wednesday when he saw one of Western Playland’s 26 rides being hauled away.
He thought the 60-year-old amusement park that has been closed for a year because of COVID-19 might be closing for good and selling off the rides.
He was partially right.
“I sold it because I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Western Playland’s longtime owner Pat Thompson told El Paso Inc. “It’s a little kiddie roller coaster, and I sold it because we thought we weren’t going to be able to open this year and would need a little cash to make it through another year.”
But Thompson won’t be selling any more rides – just tickets.
“The governor gave us permission to open,” he said referring to New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “But, because we have to rehire everybody, and train them, test the rides, inspect them and get everything ready, it’s going to take us a little while.
“So we’re shooting for an April 2 opening.”
Admission will still be $25 for folks taller than 33 inches and younger than 60. And there will be plenty to eat for those who like hot dogs, pizza, popcorn, candy and soft drinks.
In a typical year, Thompson said, Western Playland gets as many as 200,000 visitors from El Paso, Las Cruces and as far away as Silver City.
Having Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino a stone’s throw away across Futurity Drive helps a lot.
Last year, after a couple of rough seasons because of ongoing highway work that finished last spring, things were looking good for Western Playland’s 2020 season.
“We were doing great for five days, and then it all ended,” Thompson said, referring to the COVID clamp-down that forced him to close and lay off more than 100 employees. “I kept some of the main people working, but when that ran out, we pretty much laid everybody off, and we all collected unemployment through the winter.”
But shutting Western Playland down permanently was never an option.
“We’re here for the long run,” Thompson said. “Otherwise, I would have sold a long time ago. But I have to say it’s been kind of nice. I’ve been in forced retirement, and it’s been kinda nice. But we’re ready to open.
“Last year was going to be our 60th anniversary. So this is going to be our 60th anniversary again since we never got to celebrate it. All my employees and managers are back, and we’re ready.”
Many will remember that it used to be El Paso’s amusement park – Western Playland at Ascarate Park where it had been in business since 1960.
“What would you do to go to Western Playland?” the commercial chorus went. “I’d eat my broccoli!” the child replied.
But Thompson pulled out in 2006 after a fight with El Paso County Commissioners Court, which asked for more money than he wanted to pay and demanded to see his books after he asked to lease more property at Ascarate for a bigger rollercoaster he was going to buy.
The episode led to an FBI investigation when Thompson charged that the commissioner whose precinct included Ascarate Park offered to support him in exchange for a large campaign contribution.
The investigation ended when the commissioner left office, Thompson said, but he still packed up Western Playland from Ascarate Park for a very different new home across from the Sunland Park casino.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call 915-630-6622.
