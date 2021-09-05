El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser took a beating at City Council last Tuesday over his Aug. 27 veto of $96 million in new bond debt.
Council members who are usually Leeser’s allies, including Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein, sharply criticized him for vetoing the certificates of obligation that the council approved along with the city’s $1.1 billion budget on Aug. 24.
In the end, council voted to override the mayor’s veto.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the mayor also took heat from council for “politicizing” the issue by sending flyers to every El Paso household explaining his veto.
“I do believe that this budget and these projects that City Council passed last week are reasonable, lean and a common sense approach toward providing services to our community,” Svarzbein said. “This mayor and our City Council have been discussing and deliberating on this budget for almost four months.
“I believe this budget reflects the community’s input and addresses the priorities defined by the residents, not only for my district but for El Paso as a whole.”
Leeser replied that his veto of the issuance of debt was not about the carefully prepared budget but the additional debt that the city would take on without voter approval.
As it is, El Paso leads all Texas cities by carrying $541 million in certificates of obligation debt that has not required voter approval. That works out to $793 per capita, according to the Texas Bond Review Board.
El Paso is probably the last city to approve the use of certificates of obligation, or COs, which don’t require voter approval, because the Texas Legislature recently approved a bill barring the use of COs and requiring all future bond debt to be approved by voters.
House Bill 1869 was signed by the governor and went into effect Sept. 1 – the day after City Council overrode Leeser’s veto. The bill won’t affect the use of previously approved COs.
Leeser also gave another reason for his veto.
He revealed that in a recent private briefing, City Manager Tommy Gonzalez “explained to me how this budget’s not fully funded and how we are, if I’m not mistaken, $22 million or $24 million away from funding this budget.”
City Rep. Henry Rivera, usually a close ally of the mayor’s, thanked city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez for putting the veto override proposal on the meeting agenda “to move this community forward.”
“I believe these moves are necessary to continue the many projects that are needed in our community,” Rivera said, quoting city Rep. Alexsandra Annello who said the projects that will be funded by the $96 million in COs address “the neglected areas of our communities.”
“This council has fortitude to move forward … not to abandon the neglected areas,” Rivera said. “Therefore, I’m going to support this.”
Hernandez said that in putting the veto override item on the agenda, she did not attempt to politicize the issue, but Leeser did “the minute that press release went out to the 600,000-plus residents in El Paso.”
Leeser, she said, “has touted El Paso as being one of the most taxed communities in the country … and the most indebted in the state.
“But I have a different perspective, and I hope that members of the council will join me in unity to tell a different story.”
She then leveled the kind of criticism at Leeser that is rarely heard at City Council, saying, “he has made it clear that he’s going to veto every attempt to issue any debt that’s going to support our infrastructure, that is going to support communities of color, disenfranchised communities, as well as communities who have low socio-economic status.
“Here’s the story I would like to tell El Pasoans moving forward. We are building back the core of our city the way it should have been done decades ago.
“We are investing in our community the way it should have been done decades ago. We are seeing a decline in our growth and our population. We need to do something about that.”
Hernandez said the $96 million, not all of which will be funded by debt, will go to neighborhood projects, including lighting, landscaping, parks and other projects that may not be sexy, but “are going to improve our overall quality of life.”
With that, she called for the council’s support and moved to override the mayor’s veto of the CO authorization.
Clearly stung by her comments, Leeser said, “I don’t think you could have been any more wrong about how I care for the city.
“I don’t look at people because of color. I don’t look at people because of income. … For you to insult me and say that I’m disrespecting a part of the community is not proper. I ran for office because I do care.
“I didn’t have the opportunity that you and a lot of people had to go to college because I was a janitor. I had a family that I had to support. They were minimum wage employees, and there were nine of us.”
Leeser, who grew up speaking Spanish in Mexico, went on to become a highly successful car dealer in El Paso known for his contributions to charitable causes.
“I’m very offended by your remarks, but I respect you for running for office and wanting to do the things you do,” Leeser said, addressing Hernandez.
Hernandez said she didn’t intend to disrespect him and thanked him for his philanthropy.
“What I’m saying is the message you have spread throughout the city is that we’re the most taxed and the most indebted city, while we are trying to fix our roads,” Hernandez said.
After further comment by representatives, the council voted 6-2 for Hernandez’s motion to overturn the mayor’s veto of the sale of $96 million in COs when needs arise.
Voting to override the veto were City Reps. Peter Svarzbein, Cassandra Hernandez, Alexsandra Annello, Isabel Salcido, Henry Rivera and Cissy Lizarraga.
Voting against the override were Reps. Claudia Rodriguez and Joe Molinar.
Although it didn’t come up at the meeting, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego sent out a statement in support of Leeser, saying in part:
“I commend Mayor Oscar Leeser on his decision to veto the City Council’s approval authorizing the issuance of Texas Combination Tax and Revenue Certifications of Obligation.
“I truly support the mayor’s views on the uncertainty of El Paso’s immediate future due to the complexity of the on-going pandemic, the initial stages of an imminent booster initiative, and the growing concerns of the virus variations.
“As political leaders, we need to re-establish our financial priorities and make sound decisions during these challenging times. I fully support the mayor for staying true to his values and ultimately the community.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
