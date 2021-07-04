The massive medical facility visible from your seat on a flight to Dallas is finally ready to open its doors.
After 10 years, $1.37 billion and countless change orders, budget increases and project delays, the William Beaumont Army Medical Center will open on July 11.
The 1.1 million-square-foot hospital will replace the old WBAMC, which Army officials refer to as the legacy facility. At 5005 Piedras in Northeast El Paso, the old hospital will be decommissioned over the next year.
The original William Beaumont General Hospital opened on July 1, 1921.
“Today the focus is going forward,” said Col. Michael S. Oshiki, commander of William Beaumont Army Medical Center. “We’ve gotten to the point where we’re going to open the doors to this new facility and I’m just so excited.”
The new hospital has 269 exam rooms, 135 inpatient beds and houses 30 outpatient primary and specialty care clinics. Surrounding it are 4,356 parking spaces.
July will be a month filled with activity for Army hospital officials, as they take on moving hospital patients and outpatient services to the new facility.
The official move-in day for inpatients at the hospital is July 11.
Oshiki said the medical center is holding drills and coordinating with emergency transport services to safely get patients to the new facility.
The new hospital will be mostly for Fort Bliss and Department of Defense soldiers and their beneficiaries, officials said, but that the trauma center would be available for civilian patients.
Not part of the move is the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. That facility will stay put at 5001 Piedras, next to the old WBAMC, for the foreseeable future.
Michael Amaral, director of the El Paso VA system, said the VA has around 20 acres of land reserved next to the new WBAMC for a future facility, but that there are no timeline or price estimates for that project.
There are also no plans in place for the legacy facility after it is decommissioned.
“By the time that work is complete we should have a better idea for that building moving forward,” Oshiki said.
Last week, El Paso Inc. and other media outlets toured the new medical campus, with demonstrations and stops led by Army doctors and other hospital staff.
Some personnel are already working at the hospital, and last week some were even grabbing quick lunches from the food kiosks near the main rotunda on the ground floor.
The hospital is filled with art, including photos of local mountains, animals and flora, as well as original works from borderland artists.
The tour featured five stops, which felt like a tiny scratch on the surface of a hospital so big that it’ll require wayfinding kiosks.
Hybrid cath lab: Hospital officials said the hospital has some of the most advanced equipment available in the Defense Department.
One of the technologies is a big, multi-angle imaging machine for cardiac patients.
The cath lab, on the second floor of the hospital, will also have technologies to do minimally invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacement surgeries.
Medical simulation room: On the tour, hospital staff and doctors performed a medical situation simulation, responding to a (rubber) patient that was having laryngeal spasms after a tonsillectomy.
In the simulation room, medical students and residents have an opportunity to practice without endangering living patients.
Physical and occupational therapy clinics: Hospital officials said the PT and OT spaces are much larger than at the old facility and will be able to accommodate about 200 patients, about double the number as the old facility.
The clinics include an apartment-style room, complete with a bed, kitchen table, appliances and a washer and dryer.
The room will be used to help physical therapy patients regain everyday functions after surgeries and other procedures.The physical therapy clinic also has a Dynavision neurological training light board, which helps evaluate cognitive
and motor functions. It looks like a space-age, whack-a-mole dartboard.
Emergency department: There’s also more space in the new facility’s emergency department, which has 36 exam rooms and four trauma bays that can be converted into emergency surgery suites.
The ER also has negative pressure rooms and two rooms with minimal harm risks for behavioral health patients.
The upgrades to the emergency department are part of the hospital’s quest to achieve a Level II Trauma Center certification. The old WBAMC is a Level III facility.
The only Level I Trauma Center in El Paso is at University Medical Center.
Maternal and child services floor: The entire fifth floor is dedicated to maternity and infant care.
The floor has eight birthing rooms, up from seven at the old facility. It also has two surgical suites and two rooms where expecting moms will be evaluated to see if they’re in labor. A skywalk links the floor to other parts of the hospital where patients can be moved if they need additional emergency care.
