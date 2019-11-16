More than 750 people gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of El Paso’s small and minority-owned businesses during the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s 29th annual Fiesta Celebration, held Nov. 9 at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center.
The keynote speaker was Danny Trejo, an actor and entrepreneur who has starred in dozens of films including “Once Upon a Time in Mexico,” “Machete” and “Spy Kids.”
At the event, the Moving Forward Award was presented to Crystal Long, the chief executive of GECU. The award recognizes an individual’s leadership, support for education and example as a role model for future generations.
The chamber’s Vision of Excellence Award was presented to Dr. Richard Lange, president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.
This year, special Sol De Corazon awards were presented to Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, San Jose Funeral Home, Perches Funeral, SCI Hispanos and Sunset Funeral Homes for providing funeral services at no cost to families after the Aug. 3 shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.