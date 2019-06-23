William “Billy” Abraham, who has nearly emerged from a high-profile bankruptcy, was scheduled to go on trial Monday on two felony charges arising from a 2017 telephone hearing with a state administrative judge.
But the El Paso County district attorney’s office told El Paso Inc. Thursday that those charges were dismissed because Abraham had just been re-indicted on 10 new felony charges stemming from the same case.
Abraham now faces six counts of tampering with evidence, one count of witness tampering and three counts of aggravated perjury – all third-degree felonies punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine per count.
Because of the new indictments, the trial that was to start Monday was canceled and no date has been set for a trial on the new charges.
Copies of the new indictments were not available Friday, but it is likely that they track the previous charges that came out of a May 10, 2017 hearing involving the safety of the three-car elevator system in the historic Toltec Building, which Abraham owned.
State Administrative Law Judge Hunter Burkhalter convened the hearing from Austin and heard testimony over the telephone with Abraham in one location and elevator repairman Cromwell Morgan in another.
Morgan had been servicing elevators in Abraham’s Downtown buildings for years.
At the time of the hearing, the elevators in the historic Toltec Building had not undergone a state-required annual inspection for years, and Morgan estimated the cost of needed repairs and upgrades at $50,000 to $100,000.
After hearing Abraham’s testimony, Burkhalter was preparing to call Morgan when Abraham began sending text messages telling him not to take the judge’s call.
Morgan later provided copies of messages to Burkhalter and El Paso Inc. that read:
“Don’t answer!!!”
“Cromwell whatever you do Do not ANSWER YOU PHONE”
“Do Not Answer”
“Any phone call”
“Don’t say anything”
“Don’t say anything”
Abraham’s mother, Margaret, also sent five messages to Morgan appealing to him to take her call and, in one case, offering him money.
It read, “Crumb please answer my call I’ll try and give you some money can be a lot but I need you to answer my call please, please.”
She has not been charged in the case.
Burkhalter later outlined the events and evidence that Abraham had provided to the court, including a letter purportedly from Morgan in which he took blame for the elevator problems and contradicted his prior testimony.
Morgan denied he wrote the letter and Burkhalter called it “evidence of forgery on Mr. Abraham’s part.”
He went on to conclude that “based on a preponderance of the credible evidence in the record, almost everything stated by Mr. Abraham has been proven to be a lie.”
Burkhalter provided his assessment and evidence from the hearing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department and district attorney’s office, which led to two indictments 14 months later.
“When the facts are exposed in proper context, I will be exonerated of all allegations,” Abraham said in a statement after those indictments.
His attorney, Jim Darnell, could not be reached for comment.
