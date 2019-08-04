Since Billy Abraham’s indictment on 10 felony charges in June, the date of his court appearance for arraignment was July 31. But when it came time for that hearing Wednesday morning, neither Abraham nor his lawyer was in court.
Abraham and attorney Jim Darnell weren’t just late – they didn’t show up anytime that day. The bailiff in Judge Sam Medrano’s 409th District Court said the court didn’t know why and neither did the district attorney’s office.
“It was a miscommunication,” said Claudia Duran, spokeswoman for District Attorney Jaime Esparza’s office. “The defense attorney, I don’t know if he was aware of the arraignment. The judge has to reset it.”
Neither Abraham nor Darnell could be reached for comment by El Paso Inc.
Any person accused of a serious misdemeanor or felony offense is expected to appear before a judge at an arraignment to hear the charges, enter a plea and, sometimes, to have a bond set to guarantee his or her presence at future hearings and a trial if there is one.
One veteran defense attorney at the courthouse Wednesday told El Paso Inc. that an arraignment can be waived with the agreement of all parties, but no such arrangement was made in Abraham’s case, according to the judge’s office.
The charges against Abraham arise from a 2017 civil court hearing conducted over the telephone by an administrative judge in Austin. That case was about the condition of an elevator system in the historic Toltec Building in Downtown El Paso to determine whether the elevator’s three cars should be locked for safety reasons.
The judge took testimony from Abraham and a repairman about discrepancies in the documentation regarding the care of the elevator, which had not gotten an annually required inspection since 2009.
The Toltec Building belonged to Abraham and his family for decades but was recently acquired by Abraham’s cousin, Greg Malooly, in a bankruptcy sale.
After hearing from Abraham, the judge said he was next going to call elevator repairman Cromwell Morgan. But, while he was trying to reach Morgan, Abraham was sending text messages telling Morgan not to take the judge’s call.
Fourteen months later, an El Paso County grand jury indicted Abraham on charges of witness tampering and forgery.
The case was set for trial June 21, but it was canceled the day before and the charges were dismissed.
The following day, a new grand jury re-indicted Abraham, this time on 10 felony charges stemming from the 2017 elevator hearing.
Abraham, who is just emerging from a highly publicized bankruptcy that resulted in the sale of major Downtown properties he owned to settle his debts, now faces six counts of tampering with evidence and forgery, one count of witness tampering and three counts of aggravated perjury.
Each charge could be punishable by up to three years in prison, and Abraham does not have a clean record.
Now 63, he spent two years in a state penitentiary starting in 2015 after being convicted of DWI and pleading guilty to a felony charge of causing serious bodily injury or death after he struck and killed a man on Paisano Drive.
