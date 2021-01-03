With 2020 at an end, a brighter 2021 ahead and a new administration about to take office nationally, it seems appropriate to pay a tribute to an El Pasoan who mentored me on border issues and provided great humanity to those in need in Juárez. His experience also indicates that humanizing the border will not be a simple task.
I’m talking about Jim Gallagher, a longtime El Paso attorney and for many years a key volunteer for Our Lady’s Youth Center and its work in Juárez.
Jim practiced law for more than 40 years with the ScottHulse law firm. He then began his focus on the needy in Juárez, following the example of a Jesuit priest, Father Rick Thomas, who was executive director of Our Lady’s Youth Center until his death in 2006 and who acquired the land in Juárez where their food bank is located. Jim is retired now.
It was about a decade ago when he picked me up in El Paso, and we headed across the border together for the first of many times, our white van loaded with food and water.
The routine was always the same. We’d hope that the Mexican customs officials wouldn’t pillage the food we were bringing, buy fresh tortillas at a local panadería and then unload everything at the food bank so that the volunteers could put it together in individual despensas.
People from that colonia would not only come for their despensas but would also line up to meet with Jim to discuss other problems, mostly medical. I would watch this big Texan console them and then hand out some dollars to help with whatever the problem might be.
Then we would load the vans and deliver despensas to people who couldn’t make it to the food bank. Many were older women living alone, people Jim had known for years. The companionship that we would bring and the prayers that Jim would lead were almost as important as the food itself. Although Juárez is a city of about 1.5 million people, many of those we visited were as isolated as if they lived on the moon.
One case, however, was not only particularly sad but also a warning that the struggle to treat people humanely is never-ending.
It involved the home of a woman named Eustolia where three generations of her family lived. One of her grandsons was named Chuy, and he had a severe case of encephalitis. Jim had taken him across the border a number of times to see doctors in Las Cruces and El Paso who would offer the kind of specialized care that wasn’t available in Juárez. These were doctors who generously offered their skills free of charge but didn’t want to cross over to Juárez because of the violence. He reported that Providence Hospital was especially helpful.
Using humanitarian permits, Jim had been doing this for years with dozens of kids and had never had any problems.
On Jan. 1, 2011, however, he was told by U.S. officials that the rules had changed and that kids like Chuy would have to have visas rather than the permits, an obvious impossibility. This ended his medical program.
It’s astonishing that no one in the Department of Homeland Security stepped up to point out the cruelty of this rule, and it’s disappointing that it happened in the Obama-Biden years. Let’s hope that this kind of cruelty doesn’t appear again under the new Biden administration.
Jim is in bad health now, but I want to thank him for taking me on those trips. I will always remember our van pulling up in front of someone’s house and Jim booming out a welcome with his unmistakable Texas/Mexican accent. He’s a special man – one of a kind.
Morgan Smith writes frequently on border issues and can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.
