After a year and nearly $1 billion in assistance that helped employers across the country survive, including hundreds of businesses in El Paso, the Paycheck Protection Program has officially closed.
The PPP loan program, launched by the federal government shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic arrived stateside, provided aid to 8.5 million businesses nationally in the form of loans that were forgivable if used to retain workers.
“When I look at the program I think it was a tremendous success for small businesses that were impacted,” said Rick Francis, chairman and CEO of El Paso-based WestStar Bank. “It allowed many to stay open that might not have been able to.”
Francis said WestStar made about 1,700 loans totaling $264 million in the first round, helping employers keep 41,000 people on the payroll.
In the second round, WestStar processed about 1,100 loans totaling about $110 million, supporting 16,000 jobs.
Supreme Laundry & Cleaners was the recipient of two PPP loans last year. Supreme has 15 locations around El Paso with 165 employees and has been in business since 1948.
Howard Goldberg, the company’s president, said that every aspect of his business was impacted when the pandemic hit.
Restaurants were closed and didn’t need their linens serviced. Few people could venture out, so few had clothes that needed dry cleaning. And El Pasoans stayed away from public spaces like laundromats.
Goldberg said the PPP loans were a lifeline that helped Supreme Laundry & Cleaners stay fully staffed and in business during the roughest months of 2020.
“Our revenues were down in some areas by way more than 50%,” Goldberg said. “The PPP money, we got it relatively quickly. We did not lay off a single employee. We kept everyone employed the entire time.”
Goldberg added that Supreme was also able to use some of its remaining PPP loan to give bonuses to employees handling COVID linens.
In total, employers in El Paso County were approved for more than 1,300 PPP loans of $150,000 or more. Those loans totaled about $571 million in funding, according to an El Paso Inc. analysis of Small Business Administration data.
Among those receiving the largest loans were Pizza Properties, Verlander Enterprises, DA Defense Logistics HQ, The Garick Group, Out West Express and Diversified Interiors of El Paso, the data show.
Nonprofits were also eligible for PPP loans, and the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region was a recipient of the first round of PPP loans in 2020.
Kayla Suarez, communications manager for the YWCA El Paso del Norte, said the loan enabled the nonprofit to continue providing child care services for essential workers throughout the pandemic.
“When we first got the PPP, we were able to provide essentially free child care,” Suarez said. “Most of our expense is staff, and since that was taken care of, we were able to provide free child care as parents needed it.
“We were able to continue that for a lot of parents through CARES Act funding, but that’s what really made it possible at the beginning.”
The YWCA, which has 350 employees, was not eligible for the second round of PPP loans because it had too many employees to qualify. The second round targeted smaller businesses and was only available to businesses with fewer than 300 employees.
The program was administered by the Small Business Administration and provided about $798 billion in loans to businesses across the United States.
“The Paycheck Protection Program provided over 8.5 million small businesses and nonprofits the lifeline they needed to survive during a once-in-generation economic crisis,” said Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA administrator, in a news release. “I’ve heard story after story from small business owners across the country about how PPP funds helped them keep the lights on, pay their employees – and gave them hope.”
There are currently no talks of further rounds of PPP loans, but there’s other federal funding still available, including the funding from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that’s heading to the region.
“Business revenue is coming back. Theoretically, there are a number of stimulus programs being talked about by Congress for infrastructure, but I haven’t heard anything from federal officials I talk to about a PPP Round 3,” Francis said. “The purpose was to keep workers employed during the pandemic, and I think it served its purpose very successfully.”
For the YWCA, funding is critical to continue its child care programs, as more parents get back to work.
“Since there has been such a focus on child care and how important that is, we’re hoping that there are additional funds for child care providers,” Suarez said. “To be able to have funding for that will be one of the most important things getting people back to work.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
