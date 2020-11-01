As El Paso’s COVID-19 cases hit new highs last week, catching lots of national attention, Dr. Ogechika Alozie, an infectious disease specialist and Del Sol Medical Center’s chief medical officer, said it’s imperative that El Pasoans understand the seriousness of the situation and work together.
The state responded to El Paso’s situation by providing more than 900 medical personnel and medical equipment, including ventilators, to El Paso hospitals and the city. The state also set up an alternate hospital site at the El Paso Convention Center last week as hospitals were overwhelmed.
“The Alternate Care Site, expected to be operational today, will be open until the need for surge capacity has diminished,” Seth Christensen, spokesperson for the Texas Division of Emergency Management, told El Paso Inc. Friday.
In addition, he said, “The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has activated two, 35-person Disaster Medical Assistance Teams and a Trauma Critical Care Team to assist the medical community in El Paso.”
His agency and others have been providing similar assistance to other Texas communities as well, including Laredo, McAllen, Harlingen and Houston.
But El Paso’s COVID-19 rates have exceeded other cities in the state’s big and small communities in what Alozie calls a “raging epidemic.”
And the numbers El Paso is posting are probably just the tip of the iceberg.
“When we talk about cases, we’re probably only picking up 20% of the cases in the city that are actually positive per day,” Alozie told El Paso Inc. by phone. “So multiply whatever the per-day number is by five, and that’s probably how many cases actually exist that day.
“This is not the list we want to be at the top of,” he said. “It is important for people to understand that there is nothing that is happening right now in terms of the epidemiology and the spread of COVID that is good.”
From Oct. 15 to 28, El Paso County recorded 13,538 cases, bringing the grand total since March to 47,052 with 612 deaths, according to the city’s COVID dashboard Friday.
So how did it happen?
The short answer, Alozie said, is “the city sort of took their foot off the brake” and failed to notice that the numbers were getting worse when they started getting worse.
By “the city,” Alozie wasn’t just talking about El Paso’s city government.
The latest controversy and disagreements about what to do between the city and the county reflect the differences in the community about returning to highly restrictive regulations on businesses and people.
“What I guess I’m saying is that as a complex community, the process and the reasons why we got here are also complex,” said Alozie, who is also a member of the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force.
Some have pointed to Juárez and said that community is likely the problem because people who may have dual citizenship or visas are coming to El Paso for medical treatment that’s not available in Juárez and testing, which is expensive there and often free here.
“It plays a role,” he said. “But I think what’s more important is that we not try to find that one thing. Obviously, the border plays a role. The fact that we have multigenerational homes does, too.
“We probably have a preponderance of more multigenerational homes in El Paso than other large cities in Texas – where a child and a middle-aged person and an elderly person all cohabit in the same house. That drives the spread of COVID.”
So what does the future look like?
For one, he said, it will be “immensely important that people get the message that this is probably not the year to have a 20-person family gathering.”
There will be a vaccine, but it may not be 100% effective and distributing it will take months.
“We’re going to need to get used to wearing masks and physically distancing,” he said.
