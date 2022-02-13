Firefighters were at the De Soto Hotel in Downtown within minutes as a catastrophic “Condition 4” blaze ripped through the upper floors of the building.
George Garcia, a captain with the El Paso Fire Department, was one of the first personnel on the scene as sunset approached last Friday, Feb. 4. The Central Station, its home Downtown near the county jail, received the call at 5:11 p.m. They were there just two minutes later.
Within those two minutes, Garcia told El Paso Inc., the fire had been upgraded from a primary response to a full response, and more units were pouring in. Soon dozens of firefighters were working to contain the fire.
“Once we made the turn onto Mills, you could see the smoke,” Garcia said.
When firefighters arrived at the hotel at 309 E. Mills, Garcia said, the fire lieutenant was also arriving, and the call was made to shift strategies in fighting the fire.
Garcia said one firefighter could see a glow coming from the second-floor stairwell, indicating that firefighters would be limited in how effective they could be fighting the fire from the inside.
“We were fixing to go in when (the fire lieutenant) said, ‘Everyone get out; we’re going defensive on this.’”
Fourteen units and about 40 personnel initially responded to the fire. After it was upgraded to a “Condition 4,” and through the course of the night, nearly 90 firefighters and other personnel with the El Paso Fire Department responded.
Garcia said units came in from across the city, including some from the Northeast and Far East that relieved the firefighters overnight.
He said the fire was under control relatively quickly, considering that the roof and fourth floor had already partially collapsed. Garcia said such collapses can increase the risk of wall collapses, endangering surrounding buildings.
And speaking of the surroundings, Garcia said firefighters were limited to two sides of the building when fighting the De Soto blaze.
The very narrow alley behind the hotel, along with the space next door between the Indigo Hotel and Reagan bar and restaurant, prevented tankers and trucks from putting out the blaze at all angles, Garcia said.
The age of the 116-year-old structure also caused the fire to produce more smoke. Older wood tends to burn thick, brown smoke.
“It was a little different because it was an old structure,” Garcia said.
The fire made headlines across the city, after a week of other things catching fire or allegedly being lit on fire – including arson at school campuses and a kitchen fire at the Plaza Hotel.
It’s still unclear when the next steps will be taken to advance the investigation into the cause of the fire. The De Soto building is now fenced off, and some nearby businesses are still waiting to reopen.
Garcia said the fire department now has jurisdiction over the building, which it will continue to have until an investigation into the cause of the fire is made. He said personnel tried to go into the building the next day, Feb. 5, but that the floors felt spongy, a sign of possible structural weakness.
For Garcia and other first responders to the fire, the De Soto incident happened right around dinnertime. Firefighters work in 24-hour shifts, and Garcia said theirs had started at 11:45 that morning.
After returning to the Central Fire Station, Garcia and his colleagues put away their equipment and readied everything in case they had to go out again. Then they showered and ate and were in bed by midnight.
“We went out a couple times that night, but they weren’t actual fires. They were smoke scares. We slept a few hours that night,” Garcia said. “It is tiresome, but we’re used to it. It’s a matter of eating, staying hydrated, but that’s what we do.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
