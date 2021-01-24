Sunland Park Mall has built a regulation volleyball court inside the Westside mall, which, like many across the country, has had to adapt to changes in shopping habits and come up with creative ways to draw shoppers and use space.
A grand opening event was held last Friday, Jan. 15. The private court was built by the mall and Wolf Pack Volleyball Club for use by the club. Right now, it is used for practices but will be used for tournament play in the future.
As retail has slumped, Sunland Park Mall has increased its health and wellness offerings, including TruFit Athletic Club, Academy of Aerial Fitness, Screaming Eagles Martial Arts and TKFit Boot Camp.
The mall is owned by Washington Prime Group, an Ohio-based real estate investment trust that invests in shopping centers across the country.
