In blue and yellow, El Paso is showing its support for Ukraine.
“Airway Gateway,” the public art piece at Interstate 10 and Airway, has been lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag in support of the east European country amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The 16, 50-foot-tall wind turbines are functional and were designed by artist Vicki Scuri.
The city of El Paso says it will be illuminated in blue and yellow every night through the end of this month.
“While El Paso and Ukraine are more than 6,300 miles apart, the city wishes to shine a light on the humanitarian crisis being experienced by the people of Ukraine,” the city said in a news release.
Blue and yellow were also projected in public spaces at El Paso International Airport. And stores across the Sun City have joined the Russian liquor boycott, pulling Russian-made vodkas from their shelves in protest of the war.
