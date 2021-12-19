Ronald McDonald House Charities of El Paso held its “Lights of Love” holiday lighting ceremony, a 36-year tradition for the nonprofit, Dec. 8 at 300 E. California.
The house was decorated by volunteers and El Paso Electric for the outdoor event supported in part by Dede Rodgers and Montecillo.
The lighting ceremony featured a special visit by Santa Claus, as well as entertainment by the St. Patrick’s Cathedral School Choir and the Jim Logan Clarinet Ensemble. This year, the Tin Man craft beer bar created a special holiday cider, “Give a Little Love.” Proceeds from the sale benefit the Ronald McDonald House.
Since 1984, the nonprofit has provided lodging and support services to families with seriously ill children who are undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals.
