Though the calendar says it’s mid-November, the lovely but lingering warm weather feels otherwise.
The borderland is indeed warmer than average by about 3.2 degrees for this time of year, said Tom Bird, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa. It was also warmer than average at this time last year.
“It’s hard to say if the pattern is based on something bigger,” he said. “The pattern we’ve found ourselves in so far has high pressure over the region. That tends to produce a drier and warmer pattern over the southwestern U.S.
“We haven’t had a lot of storm systems move through. Fair weather and high pressure tend to lead toward warmer temperatures.”
El Paso’s weather is affected by the La Niña weather pattern, which occurs when temperatures measured at the surface of the Pacific Ocean are colder than normal. Bird said there’s a 90% chance the region will stay in the La Niña pattern through the winter and spring.
That means this winter is likely to be warmer and drier than average. The region has been in the La Niña pattern since mid-2020 and Bird said El Paso could stay in that pattern until mid-2022.
Bird said there are seven winters that look similar to this year’s temperatures: 2003-04; 2005-06; 2008-09; 2013-14; 2017-18; 2018-19; and 2020-21.
He said all seven of those winters were drier than normal, and five out of seven were warmer than normal.
“Even though it was drier than normal, in two of those years we had more snow than normal,” Bird said. “It doesn’t mean we won’t get precipitation, it just won’t be as consistent. We could have one or two events that bump us to or above normal.”
Mostly everyone still remembers the heavy (for El Paso) snow event last February. The outlook for this winter is warmer and drier but there’s still a good chance for at least one big cold spell.
“Even though the outlook is warmer and drier, there’s still going to be one to three events that will come in and bring us much colder temperatures for a shorter duration,” Bird said. “A system will back itself in from the east, make its way in here and give us short periods of cold.”
At night it has been cold, and colder weather brings heavier surface air. That’s why on some recent mornings El Pasoans have woken up beneath a thick band of brown smog.
Bird said the overnight air gets heavy and stagnant with low winds, and then particulates from fireplaces, automobiles and different industries get trapped.
“It happens all across the country where air gets stuck in place, and it speaks to air quality and health issues and is part of living in an urban area in the winter,” Bird said. “With the weather pattern, we’ve put a lid over El Paso and it doesn’t let the air move.
“If we put pollution into it, that pollution gets trapped. During the nighttime, it settles close to the ground, and during the day it’ll mix with the sunshine.”
But before El Paso descends back to the depths of winter, we have to wrap up fall. Some pockets of the borderland are full of yellowing and golden tree colors, but there’s still a lot of green. Towns further north are pretty much done with fall colors.
Bird said it can feel like El Paso is missing out on bright foliage, but the region is pretty much on time for color changes. There’s also the chance that it might get too cold in some areas, and leaves will drop before changing color.
“The impression down south that we’re not getting colors on time. We always do it later because it always takes us longer to initiate those color changes,” Bird said. “It’s also based on the amount of sunlight in a day. As days grow shorter, it kinda triggers them to change colors. We do have a weak back door cold front coming in. Sometimes you don’t get that pretty transition.”
