Telecom companies that are building networks to handle next-generation 5G technologies in America have started to move more aggressively to install the equipment in El Paso.
But the region still significantly lags behind other large Texas cities in the rollout of 5G – the much-hyped technology that promises blazing fast wireless internet speeds that are expected to pave the way for everything from driverless cars to smarter factory automation.
So far there are about 205 5G “small cell” nodes throughout El Paso County in various stages of permitting, according to city records obtained by El Paso Inc. through an open records request. Small cell nodes are a key piece of 5G infrastructure.
“Just this year we’re starting to see (5G) products come to market that the consumer can purchase,” Dunaway said.
To the trained eye, they might be easy to spot. But the small cell nodes for 5G are more discrete than traditional cell phone towers. They can be placed on streetlights, traffic light poles and other right-of-way areas. But more are needed to cover an area than the older 4G technology.
Companies are mostly applying for permits to place the small cell nodes on existing infrastructure, said Karina Brasgalla, lead long-range planner in the city’s planning and inspections department.
Brasgalla said providers set up a master license agreement with the city and pay an annual rental fee to use the space. The rental fee to place a small cell node on a light pole is $250 per year.
She said after a site application is approved, companies have six months to get the equipment installed. Once the installation is complete and inspection passed, the company has 90 days to turn on the node.
“It was kind of slow going at the beginning, but we have seen a real increase in interest and applications from providers, so I think rollout is coming pretty quickly to El Paso,” Brasgalla said.
Even as companies slowly transition to the new 5G technology, El Paso still faces gaps in the delivery of traditional broadband access. Slow speeds and uneven connections have been long-standing issues, which are generally worse in low-income neighborhoods and the closer you get to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Dunaway said about 50% of the country does not have a landline, and that more than 77% of Americans have smartphones.
“It’s really important to think about what the future of connectivity looks like,” Dunaway said.
The Texas 5G Alliance formed to help the state prepare for the coming technology and get on the same page about how to deploy it, Dunaway said. The advocacy group includes telecommunications industry and community partners across Texas, and more information can be found at Texas5GAlliance.com.
There’s no definitive timeframe for when El Paso’s 5G network will be fully on, and the entire network does not have to be built out for some areas to have 5G.
Robert Pizorno, government affairs manager for Crown Castle’s Desert Southwest region, said the speed at which connectivity is improving reflects the consumer-driven demand for 5G.
Pizorno said broadband speed has doubled from 2017 to 2022, and that there will be more than 10 billion devices connected to the network in that same timeframe. He added that it’s estimated that 82% of the traffic will be video.
“This information is what’s driving that, and I think El Paso’s in a prime position to be ready for a big push,” Pizorno said.
The U.S. would have to deploy at least 800,000 small cell nodes by 2026 to keep up with connectivity speed demand, he said.
Crown Castle is headquartered in Houston and works with wireless carriers to build communications infrastructure, including macro cell towers, fiber cable routes and 5G small cell nodes, across the country.
Dunaway said 5G has the potential to bring up a new crop of entrepreneurs that will take the technology and innovate from there.
“Products like Lyft came to the market and revolutionized transportation because of a 4G-connected network,” Dunaway said. “A lot of 5G experts are curious about what the entrepreneurs of the world will do with that level of connection speed.”
