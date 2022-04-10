Fort Bliss will soon be home to the Western Hemisphere’s largest 3D-printed structures – three new barracks more than 5,700 square feet each.
The innovative buildings are a joint effort between the Defense Innovation Unit at the Pentagon, the Army’s Installation Management Command and the Army Engineer Research and Development Center.
“This project supports all three Army priorities: people, readiness and modernization,” Lt. Gen. Doug Gabram, commanding general of the Army Installation Management Command, said in a statement. “Constructing facilities using this cutting-edge technology saves labor costs, reduces planning time and increases the speed of construction of future facilities.
“We are looking at other ways to use this innovative technique for rapid construction of other types of facilities beyond barracks.”
The structures will be built on Fort Bliss using the construction system developed by Icon, an Austin-based company that specializes in construction technology. The buildings will be completed within the next 10 months, according to the Defense Department.
The Defense Innovation Unit previously worked with the Marine Corps System Command to test Icon’s technology to see if it would reduce construction time, costs and risks for overseas military operations.
The end result was a 3D-printed vehicle hide structure built at Camp Pendleton in 2020, according to a news release. The Defense Innovation Unit, or DIU, and Icon then began working together to create a larger, more mobile 3D printer.
“Currently there is a multibillion-dollar backlog of housing and this impacts those serving our country,” Brendan O’Donoghue, vice president of public sector at Icon, said in a news release. “We are proud to collaborate with the U.S. Army and continue our partnership with DIU to see diverse use cases for Icon’s technology and to deliver resilient, comfortable 3D-printed barracks for enlisted soldiers at Fort Bliss.”
