Since November 2018, there have been two bond elections conducted in defined areas of the Horizon City Regional Municipal Utility District’s sprawling Rancho Desierto Bello development for a total of $37.8 million.
Only one person voted in each of those elections, and both were apparently ineligible to vote because they did not live in the “defined areas” covered by the elections, as required by the Texas Election Code.
And no one lived in either of the areas to establish residency, according to a businessman who took a serious interest in the 2018 bond election and then went to the FBI, which he said opened an investigation that has been underway ever since.
“When it comes down to it, a 1-0 vote for that many millions of dollars in bonds is terrible,” said the businessman, who asked El Paso Inc. not to use his name after the FBI advised him he would lose the agency’s protections for confidential cooperating witnesses if his name were revealed.
An El Paso County Elections Department clerk confirmed that the $19.1 million bond proposition for the 2020
Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District “passed one to zero.”
He also confirmed that the only voter in that election was Heidi Lebaron. According to the El Paso Central Appraisal District, Lebaron’s homestead residence has been on Desert Ocotillo Drive in Horizon City since 2016.
Reached by phone, Lebaron answered no questions about how she cast the lone vote in the 2020 bond election for the sale of $19 million in bonds to finance development in a 779-acre area where no one lives.
“I remember when I voted,” she said. “But I’m asking why you want to know.”
Told that questions have been raised about how she was allowed to vote when she lived in Horizon City, Lebaron said she was too busy to talk about it but would call back. She didn’t.
The 2018 bond election was conducted by the Horizon Regional MUD, not the county elections department, and El Paso Inc. was unable to learn who the lone voter in that election was.
Both the 2018 and 2020 elections in the Horizon Regional MUD were to finance water infrastructure development for 1,045 acres of property that Rancho Desierto Bello intends to develop.
The company, a division of Desert View Homes owned by Randy O’Leary, has developed large areas in and outside Horizon City since the early 1990s.
Despite repeated calls and messages left, El Paso Inc. was unable to reach O’Leary or anyone else with Desierto Bello or the Horizon Regional MUD who would discuss those elections.
Messages left by El Paso Inc. for Gordon Jarvis, president of the Horizon Regional MUD board, vice president John Whitaker and the general manager, Charlie McGuinnes, also went unreturned.
Walter Miller, a member of the Horizon City Council, a former mayor and the chair of Horizon City’s Economic Development Corporation, was the only official willing to discuss the issue at all.
“From what I understand, it’s a very common thing around Texas where a special use district or defined area is established and residency is established by one person being the only resident of that area,” he said. “I believe that has happened innumerable times across the state.”
But, there is a residency requirement in those elections and voters who take part in municipal utility districts are supposed to be registered to vote in the area covered by the bond election.
El Paso Inc.’s source said in the days leading up to last year’s Nov. 3 election, a trailer was moved onto one of the water tower compounds surrounded by a rock wall and topped with razor wire.
“But you couldn’t get in because the gate was locked on the day of the election, and no one came by,” he said. “There was nobody there on Election Day.
“Regardless of what has happened elsewhere, I maintain that what happened in the Horizon MUD was fraudulent elections because the voter in each election did not meet Texas requirements for being a resident elector.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
