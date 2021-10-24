Sacred Heart restoration
Photo by David Crowder

The National Fund for Sacred Places has awarded a $250,000 matching grant for the restoration of Sacred Heart Church, pictured above, in the Segundo Barrio area of Downtown El Paso. Last November, Sacred Heart’s pastor, Father Rafael Garcia, and UTEP historian Max Grossman announced the kickoff of a fundraising effort to finance the restoration of the church built in 1893. Grossman said the grant requires a two-for-one match and that the fundraising effort has already generated more than $400,000, including $12,000 that came in this past Thursday. The photo was taken during a tour of historic sites in Segundo Barrio led by, from left, Grossman, Father Tobias Macias and Garcia.

