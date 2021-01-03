Whether it was the latest pandemic news, the Pentagon releasing UFO videos and forming a task force to investigate them, murder hornets, a self-declared cholo skateboarding while listening to Fleetwood Mac and chugging cranberry juice, or a presidential election that. would. never. end., we have all come to respond to the bad and the odd the same way: “It’s 2020.”
No further explanation needed.
In El Paso, 2020 has been another year of trauma and sadness. But, thankfully, all of the news hasn’t been bad. And, hopefully, next year will be the kind of year that we all come to explain the latest good news or latest normal anything with, “It’s 2021.” No further explanation needed.
Here is a look back in photos at a year like no other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.