District 3 El Paso City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez, who had to win back her seat in a special election last year after nearly being forced off City Council, faces two opponents in the Nov. 3 city elections.
One of them is Will Veliz, a 26-year-old Realtor with strong business backing, whom she previously faced in last year’s special election and then the December runoff.
A 2012 Eastwood High School graduate, he has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Texas Wesleyan University and an advanced investment certificate from the Wharton School of Business.
The other candidate is 74-year-old real estate agent Jose Rodriguez, who has never run for public office before and isn’t related to El Paso’s long-time state senator of the same name.
“My main concern is the property values that need tending because of abandoned houses, foreclosures and things like that, like potholes, that affect the whole neighborhood,” Rodriguez said.
Like other candidates everywhere, Hernandez, 33, would normally be knocking on doors, lots of doors, in the weeks leading up to this election. While she’s still trying to do that, COVID-19 has complicated things and she’s calling first.
“I’m getting their permission first to approach their door to make sure we feel safe,” she said.
Hernandez had her eye on politics early and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Texas at El Paso and then a master’s of public administration before working for both former city Reps. Susie Byrd and Steve Ortega.
According to her October campaign finance report, which discloses campaign contributions and expenditures since December, Hernandez raised $29,170 since her last report Jan. 15.
Her contributions come from a surprising array of El Pasoans, including well-known businesspeople like Lane Gaddy, Miguel Fernandez, Ted Houghton, Debbie Kastrin, Stanley Jobe, Rick Francis, Maria Teran and Eileen Karlsruher.
The police and firefighters’ associations both endorsed her and gave her campaign $2,000 and $2,500, respectively.
Veliz took in $9,950 in the same period. His larger contributions came from Robert and Randall Bowling, Gerald and Stanlee Rubin and the Texas Realtors Political Action Committee, which contributed $5,000.
Until now, El Paso’s nonpartisan city elections have been held in spring along with school elections. So these will be El Paso’s first city elections to be held alongside the partisan November elections.
The city’s aim in putting its elections on the ballot with state and national elections was to involve more voters in city elections and to save money by sharing costs.
In her first term, Rep. Hernandez has so annoyed Mayor Dee Margo by publicly challenging him on various issues that he stripped her of her committee assignments, a rare and possibly unique act by an El Paso mayor.
Nonetheless, she has supported tax increases proposed by Margo’s administration in each of the last three years. She also backed the use of certificates of obligation debt that voters did not approve to cover multimillion-dollar projects, including street paving and neighborhood enhancements.
She also supported – as did voters – last November’s $413 million bond proposition, proposed by Margo’s administration for the purchase of new Fire Department and police buildings along with new squad cars and big-dollar firefighting equipment.
That may explain Hernandez’s support from fire and police ranks, but City Council has also approved selling millions in certificate of obligation bonds for extra amenities and enhancements to projects that were approved in the 2012 bond election.
Hernandez said she tries to explain those votes to people she meets campaigning.
“When I explain the state of our finances to people – the reality of bond approvals, the increasing cost of health care for our employees and the demand for additional services for public safety and public health – most people say ‘I get it,’ ” she said.
Veliz doesn’t buy that.
“Right now, I’m paying $4,700 a year in property taxes on my home,” Veliz said. “For me, that’s fine. I work. I have a great job, and my businesses are doing well.”
But it’s another story for the average taxpayer today, he said.
“They never put aside adequate money to do that, and I think they’ve ended up in a real bind” because of rising property taxes, he said.
It was unclear whether Veliz was talking about the total property tax bill on his home, which would include city, county, school, hospital district and community college taxes or just city taxes, which make up about 20% of El Paso taxpayers property tax bills.
But, Veliz said, his city taxes alone went up 4.2% in 2017, 7.2% in 2018 and 8.8% last year – or just under 20% in three years.
Asked if he would have voted differently on those tax increases, Veliz said, “Absolutely, absolutely. I don’t think those increases were necessary to get projects done.”
However, referring to the City Council as a whole, he grudgingly added, “I think they’ve done a good job for El Paso.
“I think things could have been done more efficiently. But, I think the council as a whole has done what they could with what they’ve had from the previous administration to keep El Paso progressing forward.”
Hernandez also sides with Margo on going forward with a controversial multipurpose performing arts and entertainment center that could accommodate basketball – and that includes the demolition of the historic Duranguito neighborhood to build it.
Originally approved by voters with a $180 million price tag in 2012, the arena has been held up in court for more than two years, and Margo himself says it would cost at least $250 million today.
The city doesn’t have a lot of options, she said.
“You can’t reverse voter-approved initiatives unless you send it back to the voters,” Hernandez said. That could “derail not only the multipurpose center but the children’s museum and the Mexican American Cultural Center.
“I was elected to make the best decision, and I think it’s best that the city move forward.”
Veliz does not disagree.
By knocking on doors and talking with people, he said he’s finding that El Pasoans “have more of an appetite for an arena… for something that will get them out of their homes.”
The problem, however, is the increased cost.
“I am for transparency and outreach to the residents before taking any action,” Veliz said.
