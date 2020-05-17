110524-A-LK473-005

Above: Maj. Gen. Terry Wolff, right, outgoing 1st Armored Division commander, and Gen. James Thurman, commanding

general of U.S. Army Forces Command, uncase the 1st Armored Division colors at Fort Bliss. The ceremony on May 24,

2011 officially marked the return of the division to U.S. soil after more than 40 years.

Inset: Maj. Gen. Terry Wolff, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. William Johnson, right, case the division colors at

a ceremony at Wiesbaden Army Airfield in Germany on May 13, 2011.

 Lt. Col. Lindsey Elder

America’s Tank Division

last week marked the

nine-year anniversary of

its historic return to U.S. soil after

serving four decades abroad.

After the 1st Armored Division

cased the colors on May 13,

2011 at Wiesbaden Army Airfield

in Germany, the division

command team uncased the colors

at Fort Bliss to the booms of

howitzer cannon fire echoing off

El Paso’s Franklin Mountains on

May 24, 2011.

The occasion marked the first

time the division colors were unfurled

in the U.S. since 1971 and

the homecoming of the last U.S.

Army division to leave Germany.

It was also the start of the special

bond and rapid growth of

Fort Bliss and the city of El Paso.

With the relocation of the 1st Armored

Division, Fort Bliss grew

from 9,000 soldiers in 2005 to

more than 34,000 in 2011.

“To be a part of the division’s

history across multiple continents

is incredible,” said acting

senior commander Brig. Gen.

Matthew Eichburg. “The increased

opportunities for training

here at Fort Bliss demonstrate

that this was absolutely

the right place for us to be, not

to mention the welcome we received

in becoming a part of the

city of El Paso.”

Eichburg served with the 1st

Armored Division from 2006 to

2009 when it was headquartered

in Germany, as well as during

two deployments with the division.

The start of the division’s

move to El Paso began

in 2005, when the Pentagon

determined that the division

should move in accordance with

the Base Realignment and Closure

commission’s recommendations.

The commission recommended

developing Fort Bliss

from an institutional training

post to a major mounted maneuver

training installation with

the capacity for heavy armored

units. With a vast 1.12 million

acres of training area available,

there was more than enough

real estate to accommodate the

1st Armored Division’s 11,500

incoming troops.

Master Sgt. Albert Apodaca

was able to experience the Fort

Bliss growth firsthand as a platoon

sergeant.

“Before my first deployment

from Bliss in 2006, it was a ghost

town,” Apodaca said. “There

was hardly any infrastructure,

roads or buildings.”

“It got much busier after I returned

from my second deployment

in 2010, but now after nine

years, it’s become a full blown

working division,” he added.

“It’s like night and day.”

By the end of 2010, all the

major brigades had relocated

to Fort Bliss. The division headquarters

joined the subordinate

brigades the following year, in

May 2011.

Major construction projects

went underway at Fort Bliss as

a part of the expansion, which

transformed the post on several

fronts, including operations facilities,

training areas and soldier

quality of life functions.

Fort Bliss is considered to be

one of the largest continental

U.S. expansions of any installation

in the last several decades

in terms of population size,

construction size and end state

growth. It is the largest Forces

Command installation in the

Army and the second largest

in the Department of Defense

overall.

This story was originally published

by DVIDS. It has been edited

for length.

