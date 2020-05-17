America’s Tank Division
last week marked the
nine-year anniversary of
its historic return to U.S. soil after
serving four decades abroad.
After the 1st Armored Division
cased the colors on May 13,
2011 at Wiesbaden Army Airfield
in Germany, the division
command team uncased the colors
at Fort Bliss to the booms of
howitzer cannon fire echoing off
El Paso’s Franklin Mountains on
May 24, 2011.
The occasion marked the first
time the division colors were unfurled
in the U.S. since 1971 and
the homecoming of the last U.S.
Army division to leave Germany.
It was also the start of the special
bond and rapid growth of
Fort Bliss and the city of El Paso.
With the relocation of the 1st Armored
Division, Fort Bliss grew
from 9,000 soldiers in 2005 to
more than 34,000 in 2011.
“To be a part of the division’s
history across multiple continents
is incredible,” said acting
senior commander Brig. Gen.
Matthew Eichburg. “The increased
opportunities for training
here at Fort Bliss demonstrate
that this was absolutely
the right place for us to be, not
to mention the welcome we received
in becoming a part of the
city of El Paso.”
Eichburg served with the 1st
Armored Division from 2006 to
2009 when it was headquartered
in Germany, as well as during
two deployments with the division.
The start of the division’s
move to El Paso began
in 2005, when the Pentagon
determined that the division
should move in accordance with
the Base Realignment and Closure
commission’s recommendations.
The commission recommended
developing Fort Bliss
from an institutional training
post to a major mounted maneuver
training installation with
the capacity for heavy armored
units. With a vast 1.12 million
acres of training area available,
there was more than enough
real estate to accommodate the
1st Armored Division’s 11,500
incoming troops.
Master Sgt. Albert Apodaca
was able to experience the Fort
Bliss growth firsthand as a platoon
sergeant.
“Before my first deployment
from Bliss in 2006, it was a ghost
town,” Apodaca said. “There
was hardly any infrastructure,
roads or buildings.”
“It got much busier after I returned
from my second deployment
in 2010, but now after nine
years, it’s become a full blown
working division,” he added.
“It’s like night and day.”
By the end of 2010, all the
major brigades had relocated
to Fort Bliss. The division headquarters
joined the subordinate
brigades the following year, in
May 2011.
Major construction projects
went underway at Fort Bliss as
a part of the expansion, which
transformed the post on several
fronts, including operations facilities,
training areas and soldier
quality of life functions.
Fort Bliss is considered to be
one of the largest continental
U.S. expansions of any installation
in the last several decades
in terms of population size,
construction size and end state
growth. It is the largest Forces
Command installation in the
Army and the second largest
in the Department of Defense
overall.
This story was originally published
by DVIDS. It has been edited
for length.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.