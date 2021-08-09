Editor’s note: This Q&A with then state Sen. Eliot Shapleigh was published by El Paso Inc. on June 22,1997. It is reproduced here from the print edition.
Eliot Shapleigh, a fifth-generation El Pasoan, was elected to the Texas Senate in his first try for public office. His freshman performance in the just-completed legislative session was impressive enough that Texas Monthly named him one of the Senate’s “brightest stars.”
Shapleigh, 44, graduated from Rice University and the University of Texas Law School. He has a private law practice and runs his family’s real estate/farming business. He was involved with the recent Court of Inquiry in El Paso and co-founded United El Paso.
Shapleigh and his wife, Lee, have two children, Zoe, 11, and Benjamin, 8.
Q: Were there any big surprises in your first legislative session?
Well, it is said of the Legislature that it is a little like taking a drink from a fire hydrant. The issues are huge, the stakes are high, the information too voluminous to digest, and the time very limited. We considered about 6,300 bills. Of those, maybe 1,500 will become law.
Huge issues like electricity deregulation, home-equity lending – none of those got the time they deserved. So these surprised me: The volume and the difficulty of the issues.
Q: Have we outgrown a biennial legislature?
I think the idea of doing the budget every two years is a good one. But I think we’d be better served having more time to consider these issues. For example, home-equity lending was put into law through an 11-page amendment to the Texas Constitution. That, in itself, is going to cause problems for lenders. The necessary detail – the usual statutory explanations and references – are not there. We will, without question, have to go back to fix that. That’s a function of trying to get too much done in too little time.
Q: What was this legislature’s accomplishments?
The most important thing we didn’t get was tax reform. Texas relies on two taxes: sales and property. Both are maxed out. We have the second highest sales tax in the country and one of the highest property taxes. It is becoming a disincentive to own a house or property. That needs to change; we need to work on it. It’s a particular problem when you have a retail industry like we do – a big sector of our economy, which is very sensitive to change in sales tax.
We went in with a mandate from the governor to make changes. We came out with “tax reform likeness” – in quotes.
We’ve got a billion-dollar surplus, and we are distributing that back through the homestead exemption. That’s all we’re getting. Structural changes in the Texas Tax Code aren’t there, and they need to be there in the near future. Our tax code is serving as a disincentive to the accumulation of capital.
Q: Which of the tax plans would work best?
There were three tax plans. There was the governor’s tax plan, which lasted about five days; there was the House plan, which was by far the most comprehensive and detailed; and there was the Senate plan, which was devised, in my view by senators who reflect interests in the petrochemical and utilities industries.
Most people will tell you that we’re going to have to have some form of statewide business property tax to cure the problems in funding state education.
When I talk about a statewide business property tax, let me give you an example. There is a utility installation called the Glenrose Nuclear Plant down near Matagorda County that has an appraised value of $8 billion. There’s no reason why that entity should serve only that school district. We need to take those kinds of assets and make them statewide assets for the purpose of funding state education.
Q: Whenever Texans talk about redistributing school money, all hell breaks loose. Is anything happening?
Well, the equity side of school funding, under both the House and the Senate plans, was dramatically improved. Right now, there’s a $600 difference between what a student gets per annum at San Elizario and at Highland Park. That would have been dramatically reduced, and the disparities reduced, and the disparities in facilities – which is going to be in the courts if it’s not addressed soon – would have been significantly improved
The issue is how you pay for it. So the question was: If you cut property taxes, where are you shifting that tax burden?
Q: What about a state income tax?
Well, it’s not well understood among Texans that you could cut property taxes by half, cut the sales tax by half and create a modest income tax – say, 2 percent of what you paid on your federal income tax return, which you could then deduct from your federal taxes – and 70 percent of Texans would save money when compared to the system we have now.
I think part of it is a fear whenever government gets hold of any tax. The first covenant we have to have with the people is that we can cut taxes and keep them down and cap them so that they can’t increase. People do not have faith that state or local government can cap taxes and keep them controlled. That’s particularly true of property taxes.
Q: Is El Paso getting its fair share of state money?
I don’t think there’s any question about it. The answer is we’re not getting our fair share and have not for decades when the criteria is are you distributing the resources of state government where the need is. If you take those resources and put them where they’re not needed, you’re wasting resources – you have inefficient government.
Based on that criteria, you’ll find that we’re not on an equal footing with other areas of the state, starting with education, going to transportation, mental-health funding, aging funding, certain aspects of health-care funding. UTEP gets nine times less than Pan American University for no good reason.
All of those are fair-share issues we are addressing one by one. In this session, we made significant gains in education funding, transportation funding and day-care funding because we set those out as an agenda and focused on them.
Q: One of our daily newspapers described you as very intelligent and rather arrogant. Response?
I don’t know about either of those descriptions; you be the judge. I don’t perceive that about myself, but I’m not always the best judge of myself.
Q: What’s your worst trait?
I am very impatient. I want to get things done for El Paso, and I don’t want to waste a lot of time doing them. There’s so much to do and so little time.
Q: Your best trait?
I seek to do what’s best for this community. And I’m fairly tenacious about seeing it through.
Q: How do you assess Rep. Wohlgemuth’s “Memorial Day Massacre”?
That, in my view, was one person exercising her will over government in one dramatic act. She killed 52 bills because she was upset with the parental-notification bill (regarding abortions).
The problem is the hypertechnical nature of points of order, and we’ll have to go sort out which of those points of order are good, and which are bad. For example, having a point of order where it is required to have a fiscal note in a bill package is important and useful. It tells us what that bill is going to cost government. But to have a point of order because a clerk fails to put down the correct address of a witness is a rule that’s not worth having
I fear we’re headed toward a partisan Texas government. We’ve not had that before, for a lot of reasons – most recently because Bob Bullock (who is not seeking another term as lieutenant governor) just made Texas government work, almost on his own, by force of his own will. I fear that after Bob Bullock, we’ll see more of a partisan Texas Legislature, one that goes on majority- and minority-party lines.
Q: What was your political experience before you became a state senator?
Zero. I had gotten involved in different political races because I thought there were some good candidates. I was Peggy Rosson’s treasurer in her first two campaigns and got a close look at the Texas Senate.
Q: Did your lack of experience deter you at all?
I think it’s probably been a benefit, because you’re not constrained by what other people perceive the rules to be.
Q: Politics has been described as living in a fish bowl. Do you get any sense of that?
Well, I think a lot of young, bright, motivated El Pasoans are reluctant to run because of the scrutiny and because of a lot of the unfair things that are said and done. For example, school. Your kids will get quizzed and get grief from their schoolmates because of what you do. That’s just going to happen, and you ought to be prepared for it.
The other thing is that whatever you do, 43 percent of the people are going to be upset with you. So, on a good day, you’ve got 43 percent sending mail and e-mail and otherwise letting you know how bad a job you’re doing.
But anything that’s worth doing has challenges and it’s very important for this community to have bright, committed, young El Pasoans run for office. If we want to affect the future of this community, we’ve got to do it in the business arena, in the education arena, in the grass-roots arena and, perhaps most importantly for leadership purposes, in government. Whether you like it or not, government is where the crucible is for leadership.
Q: Has being in the public spotlight, running for office and being a legislator, been a good experience?
It’s been a great experience. I don’t think my wife would say the same thing. She’s had to fix the swamp cooler while I was in Austin, and take out the garbage and do a bunch of things that I don’t think she signed up for when we first talked about it. But if you want to make a difference, there is no better arena than running for office.
Q: Has El Paso become more sophisticated in its dealings with Austin?
Unquestionably. We have specific, defined agendas, and we go after them with all our resources – our legislative resources, whatever lobbying resources we have down there, whatever community groups we can put into the process. We have gotten 1,000 percent better over the last five years.
Let me give you an example: The Chamber of Commerce came down with a group on El Paso Days. They went and targeted specific agencies on specific issues. Contrast that with the Lubbock group that came down, had their picture taken in the Senate and had a resolution passed in the Senate. While they were getting accolades in the Senate, our group was working the agencies for specific, issue-oriented items.
Q: It’s been argued for years that El Paso has so much trouble solving its problems because we can’t agree on anything. Do you see that changing?
I see it changing by necessity. Our core issue here is per capita income. The per capita income is $9,100, and our tax base is half that of Austin. That drives nearly everything about the community – from the length of time it takes to get your streets paved to the number of police that are on the beat and the resources available for schools. The driver of the tax base is per capita income and jobs.
I think that realization is now clear. So for us to change that significantly, we have to work together as no other community. We have to plan, strategize and execute like no other community in order to overcome that barrier.
Q: Where do you see yourself going in politics?
Oh, I’d like to be the be senator El Paso has ever had, and after that, I make no pr dictions. Politics is a hard life and an unforgiving career. Your smallest error is on the front page of the paper, and being a state senator is as much as I want to do, as much as I can see myself doing.
Q: Did you enjoy the legislative session?
Yes. It is an exciting, stimulating, wild place, and finding ways to be effective is a great pursuit. Being there at 12 midnight, having a point of order kill one of your bills, scrambling to get it amended onto another bill, finding the parliamentary way of getting that done – that’s an exciting thing to do.
Q: What do you do for relaxation?
I’m the coach of my kids’ soccer and basketball team. I go camping in the Gila, canoeing, fishing; I play a lot of basketball, hang out with my kids.
