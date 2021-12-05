Charles de Wetter announces the de Wetter Family Foundation’s $150,000 gift to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso for nursing student scholarships. The gift will be matched by TTUHSC El Paso’s excellence funds, making it the second-largest endowment dedicated to students at the Hunt School of Nursing. The announcement on Tuesday launched the countdown to Cirque de Corázon, the 10-year anniversary celebration of the nursing school, which will be held May 6.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Why the tower network atop the Franklin Mountains is causing 'massive concerns' across government agencies, law enforcement, elected leaders, the city and television stations
- Sun Bowl teams to be announced Sunday
- El Paso health system buys Eastside hospital
- El Pasoans take lead roles in ‘The Nutcracker’
- Miners headed to bowl game with winning record
- ZZ Top giving all their lovin’ without Dusty Hill
- Steven Clifton James
- EPCC celebrates completion of campus expansion
- SpinLaunch’s space catapult completes first test launch
- El Paso banker named City Bank’s El Paso market president
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
- City receives $900,000 for I-10 deck park design (2)
- El Paso City Council to again consider getting arena cost estimate (1)
- El Paso Water plans to build new headquarters (1)
- El Paso officials laud infrastructure, BBB bills (1)
- Appeals court sides with Grossman, grants injunction (1)
- Lowry breaks away from Locomotive, takes Indy job (1)
Latest News
- Average water bill would go up $6.37 under proposal
- From the publisher
- Helen of Troy making $414M acquisitiona By El Paso Inc. staff
- O'Neil, Hodges, Miñoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF
- ‘Yellowstone’: Jamie & Rip Face Tough Decisions (RECAP)
- Missouri to face Army's triple option in Armed Forces Bowl
- Dole mastered the caustic wisecrack, often against himself
- LSU, interim coach Davis to face Kansas St. in Texas Bowl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.