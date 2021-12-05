Charles de Wetter announces the de Wetter Family Foundation’s $150,000 gift to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso for nursing student scholarships. The gift will be matched by TTUHSC El Paso’s excellence funds, making it the second-largest endowment dedicated to students at the Hunt School of Nursing. The announcement on Tuesday launched the countdown to Cirque de Corázon, the 10-year anniversary celebration of the nursing school, which will be held May 6.

