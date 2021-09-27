MEXICO CITY (AP) — Fourteen Mexican army soldiers were briefly detained and then returned to Mexico after they crossed into the U.S. at a border bridge in El Paso.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that two Mexican military vehicles crossed the bridge that links El Paso to Juárez, Mexico in the early hours of Saturday.
CBP said the soldiers, their weapons and equipment "were secured for safety and processing," and noted the soldiers said "they did not realize they had entered the U.S."
One of the Mexican soldiers "was assessed a civil penalty after CBP officers discovered a personal use amount of marijuana in his possession," according to CPB.
All 14 soldiers, their equipment and vehicles were returned to Mexico a few hours later after Mexican army officers came for them.
Photos posted on social media showed about a half dozen Mexican army soldiers in full tactical gear sitting on the side of the road by a border bridge. It was unclear if they were handcuffed.
Mexico's Defense Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Inadvertent crossings of the border by Mexican military forces have occurred in the past, but usually in areas where the border is not clearly marked, not at major border crossing bridges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.