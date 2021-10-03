In the heart of El Paso, there’s been a small grocery store that’s continually operated in some form for at least 100 years.
It’s tucked away on Brown Street between Nevada and California streets, and its newest owners have big plans to keep the legacy going while adding their own unique touch.
The bodega is now known as Brown Street Market. For the last 56 years, it had been owned by Charlie Mansour, who ran it under the name Moon Grocery. The Moon Grocery name originated from the Chinese family that started the grocery store in the early 1900s.
Last year, Monico and Rebecca Acuna, co-owners of Brown Street Market, bought the building from Mansour. The couple has run Risen, a tattoo supply business, since 2012. They added a CBD business to that in 2014, and now they’ve added grocery store owners to their titles.
For three years, the couple had been searching for a house in Central El Paso, closer to where their tattoo supply and CBD business was formerly located, on Rio Grande.
They found the Brown Street location and worked with a real estate agent and Mansour to buy the property.
They originally eyed the whole store – which has an apartment attached – as a place for the tattoo and CBD business. But then the Acunas learned the building was zoned as a residential property, and that the grocery store had been grandfathered in.
Monico Acuna said the city told him that the only way the store could stay open is if it continued running as a grocery store.
“I said, ‘I don’t know how to run a grocery store,’ and my wife said, ‘I barely know how to run what we’re doing,’” Monico said. “We continued talking to the city and Charlie.
“I said, ‘I’m going to run a grocery store that sells tattoo supplies.’ They said, ‘That’s fine.’ Then I said, ‘We’re going to also sell CBD.’ They asked if we were licensed, and we are, and they said, ‘That’s fine.’”
Nine months later, the store is open to customers and has blossomed into a unique spot in a part of town where there are limited grocery stores and bodegas, let alone ones that sell local products.
Some of the local products at Brown Street Market include canned kombucha from El Paso-based Madre Nostra and locally-made freeze-dried candy. There are also the usual corner store offerings of chips and cans of Diet Coke, as well as specialty products.
There are also fresh food offerings, including fresh cut fruit, and the Acunas plan to get the deli up and running once more.
“The beauty of this place is that it’s so needed that it’s just growing itself. We’ll add things and they just move. It’s got its own life. As long as you’re providing what the community needs it’s going to do its thing,” Rebecca said.
The former Moon Grocery catered mostly to Lebanese clientele, and Mansour carried many foods and products from Lebanon. Rebecca said they plan to continue stocking those products and have kept all of Mansour’s former customers and vendors.
Monico said he and his wife frequent farmer’s markets around the region to look for new products and vendors.
“We’re trying to use this store to build a bigger community, not just for the neighborhood but for vendors. Some do well, some not so well,” Monico said. “The opportunity is what we’re trying to build.”
He said it’s been a learning curve to balance the local offerings with more affordable food options needed in Central El Paso.
Rebecca Acuna said they are constantly listening to what customers want and are looking for, and then make adjustments to inventory and offerings.
Brown Street Market also recently received a $143,000 Healthy Food Financing Initiative grant from the county. The Acunas said the grant will help speed up planned renovations from a five-year timeline to one year.
“We’re trying to make food in a small grocery store affordable to the neighborhood, and still upgrade the building so that it’s something people want to come to,” Monico said.
In addition to neighborhood residents, Brown Street Market has also attracted business from nearby hospitals and doctor’s offices, he said. The store has also brought out a lot of customers who were children when it operated more than 50 years ago.
“We’ve seen the store from back here meet needs,” Monico said. “That’s been the biggest thing for us.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
