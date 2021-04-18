The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority provides water and service to New Mexico residents of Sunland Park and Santa Teresa, and many of its 7,225 customers share the same concern.
Many are evidently getting billed for water they didn’t use, and not just a little water but thousands and thousands of gallons. And it’s been going on for a long time, customers say.
El Paso Inc.’s first call about the situation came from Santa Teresa resident Charlie Birkelbach, a retired vice president of Lone Star Title, who has taken the complaints of friends and neighbors to the CRRUA board more than once.
Incorrect and high water bills, he said, have been hitting the elderly and low-income customers hard, including a Baptist church on McNutt that got a $5,000 water bill.
“There’s no rhyme or reason about how the water is billed, and they can’t even explain it,” Birkelbach said.
Getting shut out of a CRRUA meeting happened again last month when he and others signed on with Zoom to attend the regular meeting to complain about their bills, but were not allowed to address the board.
“Nope, they wouldn’t let us speak,” said a woman who asked not to be named but recalled that her problems go back to 2018 when her usual $70 monthly bill jumped to nearly $500.
“I worked with CRRUA for six months to figure out what caused it,” she said. “Their answer to me was, ultimately, that they hadn’t been reading my meter the entire time I lived in that home – almost a year.
Olga Nuñez, a member of the Sunland Park City Council who is also chairwoman of the CRRUA board, conceded there are a lot of problems at the utility that need to be ironed out and hopes she can help.
“One of the reasons I volunteered to be on the board was due to the fact that I serve low-income residents and reduced income residents,” Nuñez said. “High water bills mean they buy groceries or they pay water bills.
“Last year, we approved a resolution for people who had a leak, so they could get a discount or credit. They wouldn’t be responsible – if they fixed it.”
But that doesn’t help customers who don’t have a leak and still get whopping bills.
“We have customers whose consumption for a month is 60,000 gallons and other people with 83,000. I have one with a bill for 135,000 gallons,” Nuñez said. “That’s why we’re asking for an operational audit because that would show everything.
“We’re not happy with our residents having to pay so much money. If it’s a leak, that’s one thing. But we’re seeing cases where there’s a spike, and their water meter gets audited, and there’s no leaks.”
Efren Lujan, who takes care of his elderly parents, said they have no amenities like a backyard pool, just a backyard. But their water bills are all over the place.
“Sometimes the bill is $40,” he said. “Sometimes it’ll come in at $80, and sometimes it’s over $100. But the consumption never changes.”
One month last year, they got a water bill for almost $10,000 from CRRUA. Lujan said he challenged it, and the utility accountant brought the bill down to $275, which he thought was still too high.
But, Lujan said, “They paid the bill”
The CRRUA board met last week, Nuñez said, and discussed the audit.
“We have to look into the funding for it, and we’re willing to put up the money,” she said. “We want to get it done as fast as possible.”
Meanwhile, she said, no one’s water service will be disconnected for nonpayment.
“Otherwise people would get disconnected would have to pay a reconnection fee, and that would be even worse,” she said. “We’re working on CRRUA to be more transparent and to get better customer service.
“We need to be able to gain people’s trust because water is not a luxury.”
Asked who will do the audit, she said, CRRUA administrators “have not brought that to us.”
CRRUA’s executive director, Brent Westmoreland, who has the board’s approval to sign the contract for the audit, declined to divulge the name of the selected auditor, saying he didn’t want them getting calls from the news media or others about it “until the results are in.”
“They were engaged a couple of weeks ago,” he said. “We expect to have it within 30 to 45 days.”
Westmoreland is a former two-term New Mexico state representative and Doña Ana County manager who also has a hand in some private-sector construction interests and served eight years on the previous CRRUA board.
Until the water metering problems are found and corrected, he said, no one’s service will be disconnected for nonpayment, and there will be no late fees.
Birkelbach, he said, will get his meter changed and sent off for recalibration to ensure it reads water consumption accurately, while the newly installed meter’s readings will be compared to the old ones.
The utility will also be switching out a minimum of 20 meters a month.
“So it’s a bit daunting right now for the staff, but we will get around to it,” he said, adding that the new readings “should be revealing.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.