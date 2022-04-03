El Paso businessman and philanthropist Richard Castro has donated $1 million to La Nube, the children’s museum under construction in Downtown El Paso.
The gift by Castro, owner of Castro Enterprises and co-founder of education nonprofit CREEED, will launch Challenge It, an area of the museum that will feature engineering experiences. In it kids will be able to design cars and boats, code a giant LED cube and use 3D printers.
“I have always believed that education equals economic development for individuals, families and the community at large,” Castro said in a statement. “The connection, engagement and entertainment that will be created at La Nube will further education in so many ways.”
Castro Enterprises owns and operates nearly 30 McDonald’s restaurants in West Texas.
The children’s museum was approved by El Paso voters in 2012 as part of the quality of life bond initiative and is now under construction in Downtown. La Nube is scheduled to open in about a year.
