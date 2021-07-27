Businessman William Sanders and his wife Cita have donated $1 million to the El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center.
The gift, made through The Sanders Foundation, will launch Fly High, a zone dedicated to aeronautics.
In the exhibit kids will build paper airplanes, fly them over a scale model of the Franklin Mountains, and analyze flight and path data to improve their planes and avoid turbulence, updrafts and crosswinds.
“The Sanders Foundation is pleased to be a part of this phenomenal community project,” Cita Sanders, who serves on the museum’s board, said in a news release. “We can’t wait for our grandchildren and all the families in our region to enjoy the experiences the museum and science center will offer.”
The museum was approved by El Paso voters in 2012 as part of the quality of life bond initiative and is now under construction in Downtown. Inspired by the clouds that float through the borderland’s big, sunny skies, the design of the 70,000-square-foot building was created by Snøhetta, an Oslo-based architecture firm.
The museum is scheduled for completion in fall 2022. For more information, go online to epcmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.