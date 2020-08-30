El Paso’s short-term rental assistance program has paid out more than $1.3 million to landlords across the city so far.
The EP Rent Help Program, which is aimed at helping El Pasoans who are at risk of eviction because of the coronavirus pandemic, is funded by the federal CARES Act and is being administered by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and its partners.
“The first rounds of funding addressed the immediate needs of tenants who were facing eviction due to financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” foundation CEO Tracy Yellen said in a news release. “We’re still accepting applications for those who still need urgent assistance.”
More funding is available, and landlords seeking to help their tenants avoid eviction can visit EPRentHelp.org to verify their property’s eligibility. If eligible, landlords may apply for up to three months of past-due rent per eligible tenant up to $1,000 per month, according to a news release.
The program is not administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Funds are being distributed to those who are in greatest need.
“Evictions aren’t just bad for tenants, they’re costly for landlords,” Scott Lynch, president of the El Paso Apartment Association, stated. “While landlords must agree to certain conditions, including capping some fees and agreeing not to evict a tenant for at least 60 days after rental assistance is received, our analysis shows the net benefit to landlords far exceeds the losses they might incur participating in the program.”
The El Paso Apartment Association estimates the average cost for a landlord to evict a tenant is more than $2,000 per unit.
