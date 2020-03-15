Wearing a protective mask and safety glasses, bus driver Perla Cardenas uses a handheld sprayer to apply disinfectant to bus seats Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Brownsville Independent School District Transportation Department in Brownsville, Texas. The school district has instigated precautionary measures, like spraying campuses and buses, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among the student population. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP)