Airlines are canceling flights because they do not have enough pilots to fly them. Restaurants are posting open positions on their Instagram feeds. Even the local grocery store has a “hiring” sign out front. Welcome to spring 2021: After a year of being battered by the pandemic, the economy is finally showing signs of a strong, steady recovery, and jobs are popping up like crocuses. Employers added almost 1 million positions in March alone, according to the Labor Department.
“Across our industry, everyone is prioritizing hiring,” said Kelly McCulloch, chief people officer at Taco Bell, which recently held a nationwide “hiring party” by converting parking lots into drive-thru job fairs. The company’s goal: Find 5,000 new employees in one day. “It’s definitely unprecedented,” she said.
It is not just food, travel and hospitality businesses that are desperate for workers.
“The market for job candidates in the technology space is crazy right now,” said Randi Weitzman, a recruiter for Robert Half, an international human resources consulting firm. “There are more jobs than there are available candidates, and most candidates are receiving multiple competing offers.”
But with this hiring frenzy comes a new conundrum: How can the still-staggering number of unemployed Americans (about 9.7 million, per the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or more if you’re counting those who are underemployed) find their way to the right positions — especially those people who have been out of the workforce for months or even a full year?
“It’s frustrating when we hear job candidates say they’ve been looking for work and can’t find it,” said Richard Wahlquist, president and chief executive of the American Staffing Association, an alliance of recruiters and staffing agencies that helps companies fill contract and permanent roles. “We’ve got more than 7 million open jobs right now in America that businesses are having a hard time filling, and our members are having a hard time sourcing talent.”
The main problem, Wahlquist said, is that many job seekers do not know where to look — or how to market themselves, especially in this new era of online job postings and remote work.
“A lot of people just aren’t good at finding employment,” he added. “Most of us don’t get taught how to do that by our parents or in high school or college.”
If you count yourself among this crowd, here is how to bridge the disconnect and get back into the job market, even if you are feeling rusty.
Brush up on your digital communication skills: If you have not spent the past year in Zoom meetings, you did not exactly miss out, but you still need to be able to present yourself as savvy and professional on screen.
“A lot of interviews are virtual now, even if the job itself will be done in person,” Weitzman said. “People who’ve been out of the workforce should practice setting up Zooms with their friends or family so that they feel comfortable on video.”
Look online — and not just on LinkedIn: LinkedIn is by far the biggest job-searching tool, and you will want to make sure your profile is up to date and well tended. (Better yet, use the platform’s “Open to Work” feature, which displays a badge on your profile photo that indicates you are looking for a new job and makes it easier for potential employers to find you.) But it is not the only place you should look; many employers are soliciting candidates on other social platforms, too, like Facebook and Instagram.
“We’re constantly looking for new ways to market our jobs,” McCulloch said. “To do that, we have to meet candidates where they are — and many of them are on social channels.”
That goes both ways. If you are looking for work, it can be helpful to share that with your own online network. A friend or connection might be able to refer you to a job opening.
“We fill a lot of positions through referrals from existing employees,” McCulloch said. (While you are at it, tidy up your social media presence. Potential employers might be put off by certain types of content.)
Finally, do not be scared of online networking events. Many offer useful services like resume reviews and interview coaching.
Talk to an employment agency, recruiter or headhunter: Many job seekers think they have to pay recruiters to find them jobs. But it is actually the opposite; employers hire recruiters to find qualified candidates. And no matter what field you are in, there is probably a recruiter who is looking to staff it right now, Wahlquist assured.
“You can find one that represents people who do the kind of work that you’ve done or what you’re looking to do, based on your skills,” he said. A Google search can provide names, while the American Staffing Association also has an online directory of employment firms that is searchable by location, field and job type.
Broaden your horizons: The transition to and acceptance of remote work has enabled employers to cast a wider net when they search for talent — and so should you in looking for jobs.
“Many employers are open to hiring remote workers, but often in the same time zone,” Weitzman said. “That means if you live on the East Coast, you’ll have multiple options in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Connecticut.” Sure, this means you are competing with a bigger pool of candidates, but it also gives you more chances to find the right fit.
This could also be a good time to make a career transition.
“You might want to be more flexible and think about switching fields,” Wahlquist said. “Take those skills that you’ve developed and try to find something that is even better or more sustainable long term.”
Meanwhile, consider taking a relevant training course, especially if you have been unemployed.
“If you’re not working, I would 100% recommend to sign up for some training because it shows initiative and a vested interest in updating and expanding your skill set,” Weitzman said.
Be honest about why you are unemployed: If you have been out of a job for a while, either for lack of opportunities or because you were busy shepherding children through Zoom school, that is OK.
“Everybody knows what happened this past year,” Wahlquist said. “Most people have a big free pass for a gap in their work history during the pandemic.”
Potential employers will want to check up on your references. Expect that they will want to talk to your former supervisors for the past five years or past couple of jobs.
“Take this time to go back to those people and be direct,” Wahlquist. “You can ask, ‘Will you be willing to give a reference and able to give me a good reference?’” A question that former supervisors might be asked is if they would rehire you. “And if the answer is no, then why?”
Consider a temporary role: Some people enjoy contract work, but many others prefer the security of a long-term role, especially one that offers benefits like health insurance, retirement plans and paid sick leave or vacation time. What a lot of people do not realize is how useful temp work can be for landing a permanent position.
“We see a lot of this in a recovering economy: Employers put people on temp-to-hire assignments,” Wahlquist said. “Essentially, it reduces a lot of the risk of hiring somebody, both for the job seeker and for the employer. You can see if your personality fits with your colleagues and how you align in terms of mission values.” If it is not a slam dunk, you can both move on. But if it is, then your foot is in the door.
At the very least, contract work puts something on your resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.