Prior to the outbreak of the Mexican Revolution in 1910, wealth had become so concentrated in Mexico that an estimated 500 families controlled 80%
of the nation’s land. This factor helped push the country to a bloody revolution that lasted more than a decade.
An eerily similar statistic exists today in Mexico’s export statistics. It is now estimated that 500 companies account for approximately 80% of the country’s exports to the world.
This is not a good statistic, as it reveals that the vast majority of Mexico’s micro, small and medium-sized companies are not taking advantage of the world market. Such companies are often referred to by the abbreviation “mipymes” in Spanish. (micras, pequeñas y medianas empresas)
I try to help Mexican entrepreneurs
as much as possible
because successful businesses
south of the border help to
create jobs, wealth for owners/
investors, reduce poverty
and keep desperate Mexicans
from being forced to migrate.
I recently spoke to a colleague who is involved in economic development in
Mexico who was lamenting the various challenges there are in assisting the mipymes. Not surprisingly, the challenges are similar on both sides of the border, however with some unique situations in Mexico.
Access to capital and financing is a concern for both Mexican and American small businesses. However, there are a myriad of financing and loan guarantee programs in the U.S., administered by various agencies such as the Small Business Administration. In Mexico, the programs that are available are generally at the federal level, tend to be sporadic and can vary greatly by
presidential administration.
Counseling and education in marketing and logistics for mipymes is a tremendous challenge in Mexico.
I have worked to connect Mexican mipymes with U.S. small businesses via programs in the state of Chihuahua that are very effective. However, every gubernatorial administration has its own economic development goals, and often programs get defunded, absorbed into larger bureaucratic agencies or
scrapped outright. This is very frustrating because a business can be left in the lurch just when tangible progress is being made.
Venturing into a foreign market such as the U.S. is a whole new ballgame for mipymes.
For a few years, I have assisted festivals for Mexican arts in the U.S., and Mexican artists who want to export their goods to the U.S. jump at the opportunity to participate. However, they need to be counseled on labeling requirements and customs procedures. There are certain materials, such as animal skins, that might be restricted or prohibited for import in the U.S.
More often than not, these small businesses are not aware of the requirements.
Mipymes usually do not have a clue about the logistics of getting their product from their point of origin in Mexico to the final consumer in the U.S. Many rely on friends or family members in the U.S. for advice, which often leads to problems. Knowledge of distribution channels, costs at each stage of logistics and critical items such as insurance is necessary for success. A bad initial experience can dissuade a small, Mexican business from ever attempting to export its products/services again.
Equally important is knowing how to financially conduct a transaction. Is the company capable of accepting credit cards or bank transfers? Does the company have a website? How should a transaction be conducted – 50% down upon having the order placed and the remaining 50% when the product is delivered?
Avoiding problems by conducting due diligence ahead of time is the best approach. However, if problems do occur it is imperative that a small business knows what resources exist to help. Does the company have anybody in charge of customer service who can speak English or who has access to an interpreter? I have spent a lot of time translating business deals between American and Mexican small businesses. A lack of understanding of what the other side is communicating is a recipe for disaster.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, small companies account for 98% of all exporting firms and 33% of total U.S. exports. This demonstrates how important small businesses are to the nation. Mexico needs to increase the percentage of smaller businesses that export to the world.
Trade fairs, programs and marketing materials will help. Especially important are effective and sustainable counseling programs to get the products/ services to help smaller businesses get their products into foreign markets and to sustain these exports.
The challenges are very similar in Mexico and the U.S. However, Mexico faces a much steeper climb in placing its small business.
