Cliff and Martha Eisenberg, left, present an oversized check for $100,000 to Dr. Richard Lange, president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, for the creation of a new scholarship fund for Foster School of Medicine students. The Cliff and Martha Eisenberg Medical Student Scholarship endowment is also supported by a $75,000 contribution from the WestStar Matching Scholarship Fund. A row of study rooms in the Medical Sciences Building II will be named the Cliff and Martha Eisenberg Family Collaborative Space.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Contractors demand payment for work on Westside fitness club
- Why church conflict in Ukraine reflects historic Russian-Ukrainian tensions
- UTEP expands free tuition program
- New Plaza Hotel executive chef is El Paso native
- In Ethiopia, a video of civilians burned alive sparks anger
- Border Eats on Wheels: Bamboo Corna
- Home invasion suspect killed by Alabama police
- El Paso’s tap water is hard. How safe is it?
- Regulators approve bank merger
- Sugar high: El Paso candymaker plans big expansion
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Overhead Door Corporation Wins Ruling in United States District Court for Claims Brought by Chamberlain Group
- Panel: Facility discriminated against transgender woman
- Judicial panel unveils tentative new map for Missouri Senate
- Idaho panel revives execution secrecy bill with repeat vote
- VA proposal to close rural health clinics spurs opposition
- Judge makes ban on Saget autopsy records release permanent
- Mississippi could renew push to extend Medicaid for new moms
- Woman charged with posing as wounded Marine Corps veteran
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.