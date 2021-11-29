When it rains, it pours.
As North America struggles with supply chain disruptions and clogged seaports, heavy rains and deadly floods earlier this month have caused Canada to suspend rail service to the Port of Vancouver, a major port on the country’s west coast.
The rail suspension occurred while there were more than 60 container vessels lined up offshore to be unloaded. Major disruptions are being felt in the agricultural, coal and mineral sectors, which are adding to the misery of delayed shipments and stretched supply chains.
The Vancouver situation is a microcosm of what is happening throughout shipping and logistics chains.
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development has stated that prices of consumer goods will significantly rise in 2022 until shipping delays are resolved and efficiencies are restored at seaports. These issues have resulted in skyrocketing freight rates that UNCTAD says could result in global import price levels rising by 11% and consumer price levels by 1.5% within the next couple of years.
The rate increases will cause overall production costs to rise, which will ultimately be paid for by consumers.
To address these issues, the agency calls for nations to improve and expand their port infrastructure, which it estimates could reduce shipping charges by 4.1%. It also estimates that overall costs would be reduced by 3.7% by more efficient trade measures and 4.4% by better shipping logistics. UNCTAD has urged players in the maritime shipping industry to communicate and coordinate to help deal with the crisis.
On the heels of the U.N. report comes the World Trade Organization’s own assessment of the stress in the logistics chain. The WTO recently reported a steep decline in its “goods trade barometer,” after having reported an increase in the economic indicator in mid-2020 when the pandemic appeared to be ebbing.
The barometer provides real-time data on the rise and fall of merchandise trade by following recent trends. Between August and October of this year, the barometer fell by more than 10 points.
“Recent supply shocks, including port gridlock arising from surging import demand in the first half of the year and disrupted production of widely traded goods such as automobiles and semiconductors, have contributed to the barometer’s decline,” the WTO states.
The organization, which includes most of the world’s nations, is warning that production and supply chain disruptions will slow down global merchandise trade and decrease import demand. It points to falling exports as evidence that these factors are already occurring.
The most drastic decline has occurred in the automotive sector, mostly due to the shortage of computer chips. As recently as August 2021, the WTO was predicting a rise in global merchandise trade of 10.8%. However, the organization is now predicting a slowdown in trade growth through the latter part of 2021, which has caused it to forecast growth of 4.7% for the upcoming year.
Here in the borderland, more and more companies are scrambling to find warehouse space to shore up inventory levels in an attempt to hedge their risk against supply chain disruptions. The problem is that many companies want to rent extra space, but they want to rent it on a short-term basis, such as a one- or two-year lease.
The industrial market is a hot one, as consumer demand has spiked during 2021, and very few landlords will consider a lease shorter than three to five years.
A particularly ironic situation is also occurring locally.
I have talked to a couple of companies in the automotive industry that are searching for overflow space for excess inventory. They are not necessarily trying to shore up inventory levels to meet demand. Rather, their problem stems from having pre-ordered material from their suppliers who continue to deliver it at agreed-on times.
The computer chip shortage in the automotive industry has caused many of the bigger players to tell their suppliers to stop delivering products to them.
One friend of mine in the industry told me that he is carrying four times the level of inventory he normally would because deliveries keep coming, and he is worried that he will run out of space. Like others, he is looking around for space that he can lease on a short-term basis, because he does not want to be stuck with a long-term lease once the market stabilizes.
All of these issues are promising to make 2022 a more expensive year for consumers.
Higher prices will eventually dampen demand, which will help lead markets to what is considered more normal levels.
At least until well into 2022, plan for higher prices and budget accordingly.
