FirstLight Federal Credit Union CEO Karl Murphy presents a check for $80,000 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso on April 7 during National Financial Literacy Month. The donation will support programs and scholarships at Texas Tech’s four El Paso schools. $50,000 will support annual scholarships; $25,000 will support Medventure for your Future, an annual middle-school STEM conference; and $5,000 will support the campus-run food pantry. The credit union has $1.3 billion in assets and has more than 100,000 members in El Paso and Las Cruces.
