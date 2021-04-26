210407_FirstLightFC_GA_PRESS_005.jpg
Photo provided by TTUHSC El Paso

FirstLight Federal Credit Union CEO Karl Murphy presents a check for $80,000 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso on April 7 during National Financial Literacy Month. The donation will support programs and scholarships at Texas Tech’s four El Paso schools. $50,000 will support annual scholarships; $25,000 will support Medventure for your Future, an annual middle-school STEM conference; and $5,000 will support the campus-run food pantry. The credit union has $1.3 billion in assets and has more than 100,000 members in El Paso and Las Cruces.

