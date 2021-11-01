From left: Jaime Barceleau, board chairman of FirstLight Federal Credit Union, and Anthony Walker, the credit union’s senior vice president of marketing and community impact. The FirstLight Community Foundation’s first annual Golf Classic, held Oct. 22 at Butterfield Trail Golf Club, raised more than $80,000 for scholarships for graduating seniors in the region. This year, 19 scholarships were awarded. More than 140 golfers participated in the event.
FirstLight golf tournament raises $80,000 for scholarships
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Paso entrepreneurs founding construction company, bringing Tropical Smoothie Café and Marco’s Pizza to Northeast
- Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias: Live In Concert
- University Medical Center Foundation names new executive director
- Hello Winners!
- El Paso entrepreneurs found construction company
- Barela roast raises $124,860 for Child Guidance Center
- A life well lived: Hundreds pay tribute to Diana Natalicio
- El Paso community leaders honor ‘father of truck stops’
- Happy Halloween!
- Apartment complex opens in Central El Paso
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Supreme Court will hear arguments on Texas abortion law
- Manchin rebuffs progressives, wavers on Biden's big package
- Absentee ballots suggest sizable interest in Maine election
- Big Payoffs and More Coming in ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 9
- New Mexico family seeks AG's help in deadly shooting case
- Mississippi blues promoter and raconteur Bill Luckett dies
- Iraq court sentences man to death for killing 2 journalists
- Colombian outrage over early-release plea for serial killer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.