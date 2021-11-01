FirstLight.jpeg
Photo provided by FirstLight Federal Credit Union

From left: Jaime Barceleau, board chairman of FirstLight Federal Credit Union, and Anthony Walker, the credit union’s senior vice president of marketing and community impact. The FirstLight Community Foundation’s first annual Golf Classic, held Oct. 22 at Butterfield Trail Golf Club, raised more than $80,000 for scholarships for graduating seniors in the region. This year, 19 scholarships were      awarded. More than 140 golfers participated in the event.

