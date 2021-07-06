Jeff and Stephanie.jpg
Photo provided by One Fund El Paso

The FBI recently presented its 2020 Director’s Community Leadership Award to One Fund El Paso, the organization established by the city of El Paso, Paso del Norte Community Foundation and El Paso Community Foundation to distribute funds donated to victims and families after the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting. Left: Jeffrey Coburn, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s El Paso Division, congratulates Stephanie Karr, One Fund El Paso coordinator. The fund dispersed more than $11 million in donations, large and small.

